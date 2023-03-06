The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an "endangered missing advisory" for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Glenpool and is thought to be suicidal and armed with a knife.

The OHP issued the information on its OHP-Alerts Twitter page on Monday evening on behalf of the Glenpool Police Department, it said.

The boy, Tyler Robinson, is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blond or light brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue checkered shirt, jeans, boots and a backpack.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.