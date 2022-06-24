Glenpool steel company uses breakthrough technology for Sapulpa bridge installation

A Glenpool steel company used its patented technology to install a 30-foot bridge in a single day Friday in Sapulpa.

The new span replaced a recently condemned bridge on 33rd West Avenue and 76th Street South in Sapulpa. The bridge provides access for Sapulpa and Jenks school bus routes, emergency vehicles and residential travel.

Made by Glenpool-based Premier Steel Services, the Fast Cast Bridge uses a composite steel structure that is filled with concrete during installation.

The bridge takes only one day to put in and the entire process, including site preparation, excavation and cleanup, takes a week or less. The quick installation is minimally invasive to the surrounding area and provides a cost-effective solution for tribes, counties and municipalities to repair failing infrastructure.

Premier's technology received a U.S. Patent in May and has been used 10 times in Oklahoma. Far more efficient and reliable than a culvert, the Fast Cast is built to last for decades with up to 10 times the flow-through capacity of a culvert.

In October, workers installed a 40-foot Fast Cast Bridge for the The Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation in Oakville, Wash., removing a safety concern for the reservation.

"Having a sturdy new bridge with a clear span underneath will improve water flow from area rivers, and avoids the traditional clogging that happens with a traditional box culvert," Bryan Sanders, project manager and transportation planner for the Confederated Tribes, said at the time. "The new bridge will dramatically improve transportation and safety for tribal members and the community at large."