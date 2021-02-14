 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball: Here are the 30 Ms. Inside/Ms. Outside candidates

Girls basketball: Here are the 30 Ms. Inside/Ms. Outside candidates

Ms. Inside

Journey Armstead

Sand Springs • 5-8 • Jr.

Averages 17 points, 4.3 rebounds in her second Sandites season. Went over 1,000 career points on Jan. 21. Finalist for 2020 All-World player of the year. Was an all-conference selection for East Central as a freshman.

Charie Barnett

Morris • 5-9 • Sr.

Heartland Conference’s 2019 player of the year, closing in on 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. Averages 17 points and 10.7 rebounds as a senior. Plays trumpet in the school marching band.

Lexy Borgstadt

Verdigris • 5-7 • Sr.

Heart of the program for four years, averages 11.3 points and five rebounds while battling defenses geared to stop her. Averaged 13.2 points last season. Voted homecoming queen. Signed with Oklahoma Christian.

Kylee Day

Inola • 6-0 • Sr.

Has overcome two ACL surgeries in her career. Now leads 16-3 Longhorns in scoring (13.6), rebounds (6.8), assists (2.3), and shooting (47.5%). Has five double-doubles in 2020-21. Committed to Rogers State.

Tatum Havens

Tahlequah • 5-9 • Jr.

Moved from Ada to make good Tigers team even better. Averages team-best 10.5 points while shooting 41.3% from 3-point range. Port City Classic MVP. Daughter of Northeastern State men’s coach Ja Havens.

Stailee Heard

Sapulpa • 5-10 • So.

Highly regarded underclassman averages 15.3 points and leads Chieftains in rebounds (8.4), assists (4.3). and steals (2.9). Daughter of former University of Tulsa standouts Tony Heard and Lila Osceola.

Meredith Mayes

Bixby • 6-2 • So.

Becoming a dominant post presence, averaging 10.6 points, 10.4 rebounds. Also averages three assists, good at finding open teammates on the perimeter. Offer from Abilene Christian University.

Alexxia Mercer

Coweta • 6-0 • Sr.

School career rebound leader with 569 is also nearing 1,000 career points. Averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior. Part of state-semifinal teams in basketball (as a freshman) and volleyball (as a senior).

Kaylen Nelson

Union • 5-10 • Sr.

Leads 6A No. 3 team in scoring (12.8), rebounds (5.8) and free throws (88%) in her fourth starting season. Also averaged 12.8 as a junior and was an All-Frontier Valley first-team selection. Signed with Old Dominion.

Takyla Pitts

Union • 6-0 • Jr.

Long, super defender just coming into her own offensively, averaging career-best 11.3 points. Had 24 points and 12 rebounds in 67-49 win over Sapulpa. Leads 6A No. 3 team in steals (37) and deflections (39).

Temira Poindexter

Sapulpa • 6-1 • Sr.

Leads 5A No. 1 Chieftains in scoring (20.6) and 3-point shooting (43%). Skiatook Invitational MVP. Helped lead her team to a 6A state tournament berth as a junior and was finalist for All-World player of the year.

Ella Rains

Perkins-Tryon • 5-10 • Sr.

Averages 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds, helping put Demons in the Tulsa 7 Conference driver’s seat. Made all-tournament team at Noble. Will attend the University of Oklahoma on academic scholarship.

Kennady Roach

Vinita • 5-11 • Sr.

Can play inside or outside. Averages 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Oologah Tournament MVP and named to all-tournament teams at Pryor and Vinita. All-District softball and state track qualifier.

Aunisty Smith

B.T. Washington • 5-10 • Jr.

Physical inside presence for the Hornets, part of teams with 48 wins the last three years. Averages 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. Offers from Arkansas State, Tulsa, UMKC and Coastal Carolina, among others.

Claudia Vanzant

Stillwater • 6-0 • Sr.

Tied a school record with 19 rebounds against Del City on Jan. 9. Averages nearly a double-double (13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds). Also active in FFA with frequent wins in state, regional and national competition.

Ms. Outside

Jenikka Boone

Liberty • 5-10 • So.

Captained her team to a second straight Frisco Conference title, averaging 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. League MVP as a freshman. Scored career-high 33 vs. Broken Arrow JV, has more than 700 career points.

Kate Bradley

Bixby • 5-7 • Sr.

Leader for 6A No. 6 Spartans, averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3. assists. Likes to rebound on defensive end and push in transition. All-State softball selection. Signed with Oklahoma Christian University.

Linda Brice

Coweta • 5-7 • Sr.

Serial disrupter on defense while averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. Hopes to lead Tigers to a fourth consecutive state tournament berth. Scored career-high 34 against Broken Arrow on Jan. 22. Has 1,406 career points.

Ellie Brueggemann

Lincoln Christian • 5-11 • So.

Tied her own school record with eight 3-pointers against Nathan Hale. Has at least one trey in every game this season and 144 over two years. Averages 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds. Offered by Washington State.

Jordan Chancellor

Verdigris • 5-9 • Sr.

Leads 4A No. 7 Cardinals, averaging career-best 15.9 points and 3.4 steals. Scored career-high 24 against Adair on Jan. 30. “As improved as any player that I’ve coached,” head coach Mike Buntin said.

Alexsyah “Smalls” Goudeau

Tahlequah • 5-6 • Jr.

Transferred from Sequoyah Tahlequah, where she helped lead a 26-1 team last year. Leads 5A No. 2 Tigers in shooting (53%). Made key 3-pointer against Verdigris in Port City Classic final. Offers from SMU and others.

Carrigan Hill

B.T. Washington • 5-7 • Jr.

Speedy guard is effective against the press and a dangerous outside shooter. Hit key 3-pointers in last year’s Tournament of Champions and made the all-tournament team. Averages 11.3 points and 3.5 assists as a junior.

Elise Hill

Holland Hall • 5-6 • So.

Electric in the backcourt for the 4A No. 6 Dutch. Scored career-high 24 points in a key Pinnacle Conference win over Lincoln Christian, going 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals.

Taleyah Jones

Broken Arrow • 5-9 • Jr.

Scored 36 in a regional win over Sand Springs last year. Averages 22.4 points as a junior and is shooting 43% (40-for-93) from 3-point range. Has 82 treys over two seasons. Holds offer from Tulsa.

Bailey Layman

Cleveland • 5-7 • Jr.

Scored 23 points in a win at Berryhill on Jan. 14 and averages 19.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals in her third starting season. Tulsa 7 Conference 3-point champion and a two-time all-conference selection.

Kynzi London

Fort Gibson • 5-6 • Sr.

Three-year starter excels on the little things holding 4A No. 5 Tigers together. Averages 9.6 points to lead balanced team in scoring. Also leads in assists (3.5), assist/turnover ratio (2:1) and 3-point shooting (38.5%).

Rhett Looney

Pryor • 5-9 • Sr.

Averages 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead 5A No. 10 Tigers. MVP of the Pryor tournament. Senior class treasurer. All-State softball and will play that sport at Northeastern State.

QuinNae Love

Will Rogers • 5-6 • Sr.

Four-year starter, part of state tournament teams the past two years. Enjoying her most productive season, averaging 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. All-Green County Conference selection as a junior.

Madison Smith

Locust Grove • 5-7 • Sr.

Leads 4A No. 11 Pirates in scoring (12.2) while averaging 4.3 steals and 3.9 rebounds. Locust Grove tournament MVP. Scored career-high 33 against Hilldale last year. Planned to sign with NOC-Enid.

Jade Upshaw

Kellyville • 5-6 • Sr.

Broke the Ponies’ career scoring record on Jan. 30 and has 1,648 points over four seasons. Averaged 18.9 points as a junior and is a two-time Heartland Conference player of the year. Signed with Arkansas State.

+30 
Journey Armstead

Journey Armstead, Sand Springs

 John Clanton, Tulsa World
+30 
Charie Barnett (copy)

Charie Barnett, Morris
+30 
Kylee Day, Inola

Kylee Day, Inola

 Mike Brown
+30 
Lexy Borgstadt, Verdigris

Lexy Borgstadt, Verdigris

 Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
+30 
Tatum Havens, Tahlequah

Tatum Havens, Tahlequah

 Mike Brown
+30 
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa

Stailee Heard, Sapulpa

 Brett Rojo
+30 
Meredith Mayes, Bixby (copy)

Meredith Mayes, Bixby

 Brett Rojo
+30 
Alexxia Mercer, Coweta

Alexxia Mercer, Coweta

 Brett Rojo
+30 
Kaylen Nelson, Union

Kaylen Nelson, Union

 Brett Rojo
+30 
Takyla Pitts, Union

Takyla Pitts, Union

 Brett Rojo
+30 
Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa

Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa

 Brett Rojo
+30 
Ella Raines, Perkins-Tryon

Ella Raines, Perkins-Tryon

 Mike Brown
+30 
Kennady Roach, Vinita

Kennady Roach, Vinita

 Mike Brown
+30 
Aunisty Smith, Booker T. Washington

Aunisty Smith, Booker T. Washington

 Mike Brown
+30 
Claudia Vanzant, Stillwater

Claudia Vanzant, Stillwater

 Mike Brown
+30 
Kate Bradley, Bixby

Kate Bradley, Bixby

 Brett Rojo
+30 
Linda Brice, Coweta

Linda Brice, Coweta

 Mike Brown
+30 
Winter and Spring Sports

Ellie Brueggemann, Lincolln Christian, Basketball, during Winter sports photo day in Tulsa on October 29, 2019. BRETT ROJO/Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo
+30 
Jenikka Boone, Liberty

Jenikka Boone, Liberty

 By Mike Brown
+30 
Jordan Chancellor, Verdigris

Jordan Chancellor, Verdigris

 Brett Rojo
+30 
Carrigan Hill (copy)

Carrigan Hill

 By Mike Brown
+30 
Carrigan Hill, Booker T. Washington

Carrigan Hill, Booker T. Washington

 Cory Young
+30 
Elise Hill, Holland Hall

Elise Hill, Holland Hall

 Mike Brown
+30 
Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow

Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow
+30 
Smalls Goudeau

Smalls Goudeau

 Mike Brown
+30 
Bailey Layman, Cleveland

Bailey Layman, Cleveland

 Mike Brown
+30 
Jade Upshaw, Kellyville

Jade Upshaw, Kellyville

 Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
+30 
Rhett Looney, Pryor

Rhett Looney, Pryor

 Mike Brown
+30 
QuinNae Love, Will Rogers

QuinNae Love, Will Rogers

 Mike Brown
+30 
Kynzi London, Fort Gibson

Kynzi London, Fort Gibson

 Mike Brown
+30 
Madison Smith, Locust Grove

Madison Smith, Locust Grove

 Mike Brown

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News