Girls basketball: Here are the 30 Ms. Inside/Ms. Outside candidates

Ms. Inside
Journey Armstead
Sand Springs • 5-8 • Jr.
Averages 17 points, 4.3 rebounds in her second Sandites season. Went over 1,000 career points on Jan. 21. Finalist for 2020 All-World player of the year. Was an all-conference selection for East Central as a freshman.
Charie Barnett
Morris • 5-9 • Sr.
Heartland Conference’s 2019 player of the year, closing in on 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. Averages 17 points and 10.7 rebounds as a senior. Plays trumpet in the school marching band.
Lexy Borgstadt
Verdigris • 5-7 • Sr.
Heart of the program for four years, averages 11.3 points and five rebounds while battling defenses geared to stop her. Averaged 13.2 points last season. Voted homecoming queen. Signed with Oklahoma Christian.
Kylee Day
Inola • 6-0 • Sr.
Has overcome two ACL surgeries in her career. Now leads 16-3 Longhorns in scoring (13.6), rebounds (6.8), assists (2.3), and shooting (47.5%). Has five double-doubles in 2020-21. Committed to Rogers State.
Tatum Havens
Tahlequah • 5-9 • Jr.
Moved from Ada to make good Tigers team even better. Averages team-best 10.5 points while shooting 41.3% from 3-point range. Port City Classic MVP. Daughter of Northeastern State men’s coach Ja Havens.
Stailee Heard
Sapulpa • 5-10 • So.
Highly regarded underclassman averages 15.3 points and leads Chieftains in rebounds (8.4), assists (4.3). and steals (2.9). Daughter of former University of Tulsa standouts Tony Heard and Lila Osceola.
Meredith Mayes
Bixby • 6-2 • So.
Becoming a dominant post presence, averaging 10.6 points, 10.4 rebounds. Also averages three assists, good at finding open teammates on the perimeter. Offer from Abilene Christian University.
Alexxia Mercer
Coweta • 6-0 • Sr.
School career rebound leader with 569 is also nearing 1,000 career points. Averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior. Part of state-semifinal teams in basketball (as a freshman) and volleyball (as a senior).
Kaylen Nelson
Union • 5-10 • Sr.
Leads 6A No. 3 team in scoring (12.8), rebounds (5.8) and free throws (88%) in her fourth starting season. Also averaged 12.8 as a junior and was an All-Frontier Valley first-team selection. Signed with Old Dominion.
Takyla Pitts
Union • 6-0 • Jr.
Long, super defender just coming into her own offensively, averaging career-best 11.3 points. Had 24 points and 12 rebounds in 67-49 win over Sapulpa. Leads 6A No. 3 team in steals (37) and deflections (39).
Temira Poindexter
Sapulpa • 6-1 • Sr.
Leads 5A No. 1 Chieftains in scoring (20.6) and 3-point shooting (43%). Skiatook Invitational MVP. Helped lead her team to a 6A state tournament berth as a junior and was finalist for All-World player of the year.
Ella Rains
Perkins-Tryon • 5-10 • Sr.
Averages 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds, helping put Demons in the Tulsa 7 Conference driver’s seat. Made all-tournament team at Noble. Will attend the University of Oklahoma on academic scholarship.
Kennady Roach
Vinita • 5-11 • Sr.
Can play inside or outside. Averages 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Oologah Tournament MVP and named to all-tournament teams at Pryor and Vinita. All-District softball and state track qualifier.
Aunisty Smith
B.T. Washington • 5-10 • Jr.
Physical inside presence for the Hornets, part of teams with 48 wins the last three years. Averages 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. Offers from Arkansas State, Tulsa, UMKC and Coastal Carolina, among others.
Claudia Vanzant
Stillwater • 6-0 • Sr.
Tied a school record with 19 rebounds against Del City on Jan. 9. Averages nearly a double-double (13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds). Also active in FFA with frequent wins in state, regional and national competition.
Ms. Outside
Jenikka Boone
Liberty • 5-10 • So.
Captained her team to a second straight Frisco Conference title, averaging 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. League MVP as a freshman. Scored career-high 33 vs. Broken Arrow JV, has more than 700 career points.
Kate Bradley
Bixby • 5-7 • Sr.
Leader for 6A No. 6 Spartans, averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3. assists. Likes to rebound on defensive end and push in transition. All-State softball selection. Signed with Oklahoma Christian University.
Linda Brice
Coweta • 5-7 • Sr.
Serial disrupter on defense while averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 rebounds. Hopes to lead Tigers to a fourth consecutive state tournament berth. Scored career-high 34 against Broken Arrow on Jan. 22. Has 1,406 career points.
Ellie Brueggemann
Lincoln Christian • 5-11 • So.
Tied her own school record with eight 3-pointers against Nathan Hale. Has at least one trey in every game this season and 144 over two years. Averages 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds. Offered by Washington State.
Jordan Chancellor
Verdigris • 5-9 • Sr.
Leads 4A No. 7 Cardinals, averaging career-best 15.9 points and 3.4 steals. Scored career-high 24 against Adair on Jan. 30. “As improved as any player that I’ve coached,” head coach Mike Buntin said.
Alexsyah “Smalls” Goudeau
Tahlequah • 5-6 • Jr.
Transferred from Sequoyah Tahlequah, where she helped lead a 26-1 team last year. Leads 5A No. 2 Tigers in shooting (53%). Made key 3-pointer against Verdigris in Port City Classic final. Offers from SMU and others.
Carrigan Hill
B.T. Washington • 5-7 • Jr.
Speedy guard is effective against the press and a dangerous outside shooter. Hit key 3-pointers in last year’s Tournament of Champions and made the all-tournament team. Averages 11.3 points and 3.5 assists as a junior.
Elise Hill
Holland Hall • 5-6 • So.
Electric in the backcourt for the 4A No. 6 Dutch. Scored career-high 24 points in a key Pinnacle Conference win over Lincoln Christian, going 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals.
Taleyah Jones
Broken Arrow • 5-9 • Jr.
Scored 36 in a regional win over Sand Springs last year. Averages 22.4 points as a junior and is shooting 43% (40-for-93) from 3-point range. Has 82 treys over two seasons. Holds offer from Tulsa.
Bailey Layman
Cleveland • 5-7 • Jr.
Scored 23 points in a win at Berryhill on Jan. 14 and averages 19.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals in her third starting season. Tulsa 7 Conference 3-point champion and a two-time all-conference selection.
Kynzi London
Fort Gibson • 5-6 • Sr.
Three-year starter excels on the little things holding 4A No. 5 Tigers together. Averages 9.6 points to lead balanced team in scoring. Also leads in assists (3.5), assist/turnover ratio (2:1) and 3-point shooting (38.5%).
Rhett Looney
Pryor • 5-9 • Sr.
Averages 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead 5A No. 10 Tigers. MVP of the Pryor tournament. Senior class treasurer. All-State softball and will play that sport at Northeastern State.
QuinNae Love
Will Rogers • 5-6 • Sr.
Four-year starter, part of state tournament teams the past two years. Enjoying her most productive season, averaging 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. All-Green County Conference selection as a junior.
Madison Smith
Locust Grove • 5-7 • Sr.
Leads 4A No. 11 Pirates in scoring (12.2) while averaging 4.3 steals and 3.9 rebounds. Locust Grove tournament MVP. Scored career-high 33 against Hilldale last year. Planned to sign with NOC-Enid.
Jade Upshaw
Kellyville • 5-6 • Sr.
Broke the Ponies’ career scoring record on Jan. 30 and has 1,648 points over four seasons. Averaged 18.9 points as a junior and is a two-time Heartland Conference player of the year. Signed with Arkansas State.