Ginnie Graham: Americans don't always need fighters as our lawmakers (copy)

President Abraham Lincoln had his team of rivals. Franklin Roosevelt appointed Republicans as secretaries of war and Navy, followed by Harry Truman’s nomination of an opposing party member to the Supreme Court.

Monumental legislation has been passed with hard-earned bipartisan negotiation, from the Civil Rights Act and Medicare to No Child Left Behind and the Affordable Care Act.

In my lifetime, a winning campaign strategy was a pledge to “reach across the aisle” or work with the other party to get things done. That seems like long-ago times.

Even having a photo of two members of different political parties socializing is like finding a unicorn.

Pledges are now around obstructionism and hard-headedness. It’s about digging in and dismissing or ignoring people with different opinions. A meanness has crept in, fueled by social media anonymity and loud network personalities masquerading as news sources.

Campaign season is just kicking off for most races in this mid-term election year. School board and some municipal elections will be decided April 5.

Start looking for fighting words. Literally.

“I’ll fight for you in Congress.” “I’ll fight the liberals.” “I’ll fight conservatives.” “I’ll fight big government.” “I’ll fight special interests.”

The images will follow. People will be shooting guns or exercising, maybe even in a boxing ring. Some will ride horses or feed cattle to show off a rugged toughness, I guess. I never felt that fierce doing farm chores as a kid; I felt tired.

None of those photogenic activities are part of a lawmaker’s job. The actual work requires a lot of reading, listening, talking and writing. Well, it used to, anyway. Most legislation now is written by staff, many bills taken in part or completely from proposals prepared by special interests.

Culturally, America has shifted to reward the language of bullies. It’s replaced a get-the-job-done approach with a my-way-or-no-way attitude.

The result is a stalemate and frustrated constituents.

Instead of basing votes on carefully curated ads, how about tests on lawmaking skills?

Forget a debate. Have candidates write a bill in 30 minutes followed by an English teacher giving a grade. Have them listen to a budget presentation, then write an essay on it.

Give candidates a random law to explain. For incumbents, it has to be a law they got passed.

None of that will happen, mainly because it’s boring, and Americans don’t like boring.

There must be a way to cut through this gridlock of division that has gone beyond what so many of us ever thought possible.

History can be a guide here. Actual history, not the Swiss-cheese preference of revisionists who select only portions of our past.

Lincoln didn’t ignore America’s failings. He couldn’t. The ravages of war surrounded him in rubble and mass graves.

What an impossible task it must have felt like, to unite a country under that fog of hatred, vengeance, and physical and mental suffering.

It’s in this traumatic aftermath that Lincoln addresses the nation in his second inaugural address. He didn’t take a victory lap. He didn’t mock his opposition or brag about owning the South.

The language of we and us dots Lincoln’s short speech, focused on the commonalities of Americans, who just months earlier were killing each other.

“Neither party expected for the war the magnitude or the duration which it has already attained. Neither anticipated that the cause of the conflict might cease with or even before the conflict itself should cease. Each looked for an easier triumph and a result less fundamental and astounding. Both read the same Bible and pray to the same God, and each invokes His aid against the other. It may seem strange that any men should dare to ask a just God’s assistance in wringing their bread from the sweat of other men’s faces, but let us judge not that we be not judged. The prayers of both could not be answered — that of neither has been answered fully. The Almighty has His own purposes. …

“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right let us strive on to finish the work we are in to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan — to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”

Our country faces threats bigger than our squabbles over school curriculum and absentee ballot request processes.

Americans don’t always need fighters. More often, we need diplomats.

It takes more skill and savvy to navigate toward an agreement between opposing ideas than to just obstinately remain unmoved.

