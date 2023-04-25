Oklahoma City Rep. Jon Echols was right last week when saying “nationally we have lost our ever-loving mind.” But he and other Republicans need to extend that thought.

The comment came during a debate on Senate Bill 202, which would protect the right to use internal combustion engines and install natural gas stoves, furnaces and water tanks. It’s a silly issue that shouldn’t need a law, and Echols was frustrated by it.

But that same day in Tulsa, a man walked up behind a stranger at the Rudisill Regional Library and shot him in the back of the head. The killer then went to a nearby QuikTrip and fatally shot another person. Two dead with no known motive.

In Austin, Texas, that night, two teenage cheerleaders were shot after one of them accidentally jumped into what she thought was her car. She got out immediately, but a 25-year-old passenger in that car got out and gunned them down.

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the cheek and her father took a bullet to the back on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, after a basketball they were playing with rolled into a nearby yard. When they went to retrieve it, a 24-year-old man, who has pending domestic violence-related charges, opened fire and then ran away.

A Black teenager in Kansas City on April 13 went to the wrong address when trying to pick up his younger brothers. He was shot twice in the head by an 84-year-old white man in what prosecutors say has a racial component.

A 20-year-old woman pulled into the wrong driveway in rural New York while looking for a friend’s house on April 15. She started backing out after realizing her mistake. A 65-year-old man came out to the porch and fired two shots at the retreating car, killing the woman.

Those aren’t even the mass killings that are piling up every week, nearly every day.

A lot of Americans are amped up to use an itchy trigger finger to exercise what they believe are their Second Amendment rights. They are not trained law enforcement officers. They are not standing their ground against criminals.

They are buying into an American myth of the tough guy, ignoring safety responsibilities and commonsense. Even worse, those around the killers likely did nothing to remove their weapons or were not legally allowed to do so.

So far this year, about 160 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive. More than 11,500 people in the U.S. have died from gun violence this year, about half from suicide.

Right now, guns are the biggest killer of American children. Last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that gun violence outpaced motor vehicle deaths among American youth. In no other peer country do firearms rank in the top four causes of child and youth deaths.

Yes, we as a nation have lost our ever-loving minds.

The unnecessary, and preventable, bloodshed building up in America has become our sin, our albatross to truly guaranteeing a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Oklahoma is dominated by the Republican Party, with a supermajority in the Legislature and every elected statewide and congressional office. Oklahoma has a culture of hunting, gun sports and sense of duty to protect property, and Republicans have been the party of power in stopping any firearm restriction, whether licensing or bans.

It’s up to the Republicans to lead the way in finding gun reforms that make sense. It is up to Republican leadership to acknowledge that the status quo is killing us and to take action.

The only things being protected now are guns and those who shouldn’t have them.

For years, Republican lawmakers mocked how critics of lenient gun laws predicted that these would lead to a Wild West culture. Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, this session went into a rant against calls for gun safety laws.

“I don’t recall the state Legislature purchasing weapons to put in any mother freakers’ hands. … I remember a couple of years ago we passed the constitutional carry. It was going to be the ‘wild, wild West.’ Well, guess what? I haven’t gotten a Facebook invitation to a gunfight on Main Street.”

Well, guess what? No one is getting that invite. Killers are shooting up people and places without notice.

This is what the Wild West looks like, sans the horses and dirt streets.

At last June’s mass shooting at Saint Francis Health System, where a gunman killed four people and himself, the AR-15-type semi-automatic rifle he used was purchased just hours before the murders.

Yet, what action did the Republican-controlled supermajority take? They introduced more than 100 bills, nearly all to ease access to firearms.

One would’ve made it legal to carry guns into state fairs. Because no one loses their temper or gets drunk at a state fair. One sought to exempt Oklahoma from federal firearm regulations, and another wanted to give sheriffs power to arrest federal officials enforcing laws they deem to conflict with the Second Amendment

Those didn’t advance, this year.

But, House Bill 1404 is on track to legalize carrying guns on boats and use them if threatened. Drinking and boat rage may be a problem, so guns will certainly help that situation. It passed the House 78-16 and the Senate Public Safety Committee 9-3. Oklahomans can’t walk on water, but they are determined to stand their ground on it.

How much sense does it make for lawmakers to be more worried about a handful of Oklahomans wanting to switch genders or about books referencing LGBTQ+ people than the rise in gun violence? They clutch their pearls over a drag show but scoff at the idea of required gun training.

None of it makes sense.

Change is possible for those with the courage to lead. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin made some commonsense suggestions last year that would reduce homicides and preserve Second Amendment rights. He referred to what his officers are facing on the streets as the “wild, wild West.”

Franklin said the biggest contributors to gun violence are the state’s constitutional carry law, straw purchases and “ghost guns” — untraceable weapons made from kits. The term “constitutional carry” refers to openly carrying a gun without a requirement for training or licensing.

The chief asked for the time federal officers take to trace guns used in crimes to be shortened, a requirement that individuals selling guns follow same practices as federally licensed firearms dealers, and a mandate for serial numbers on ghost guns.

I’d add a need for fast and efficient ways to keep guns from people who shouldn’t have them, such as those in a mental health crisis.

History will judge us, and it will not be kind. Think of the big challenges in America’s past and the leaders who saw us through it. Who will lead us now?