Getting to Know: Steve Holland, Steve's Scrollwork

1. What do you do for Steve's Scrollwork?

I am the owner so I pretty much do all the creation from starting with a slab of wood all the way to the finished item. My wife designs a lot of the patterns.

2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?

I enjoy working with the wood and find it relaxing. I like developing new ideas and designs and bringing them to life in the wood. I also like going to shows and meeting new people and talking with old friends .

3. What do you do for fun outside of woodworking?

Visiting family and friends and enjoying retirement.

4. What's a unique bucket list item you've always wanted to check off?

Skydiving.

5. What's your favorite TV show?

We don't watch a lot of TV. We don't have cable television and get most of our shows from the library, Prime Video or Netflix.

6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?

A river cruise in Europe.