Gerard Clancy: Two-way grace on 9/11 and 20 years later

My first experience with what I today call “two-way grace” began on 9/11/2001. To this day, two-way grace is one of my go-to ways to help myself and others through the tough times. Grace is a complex word with several distinct meanings; elegance or refinement, unmerited divine assistance, or a short prayer of thanks at a meal. The meaning of grace that I am referring to here stems from an old root — a disposition to mercy, compassion, kindness, goodwill and clemency. With my version of two-way grace, there is a level of mutual respect and regard that each person knows that the other has been through a most difficult time and that mercy, compassion and kindness extended to each other — two-ways — help both of us.
In September of 2001, I had just moved my family to Tulsa to take the position of dean of the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine. On 9/11/2001, my first appointment of the morning was with legendary Tulsa photographer John McCormick to take my official University of Oklahoma photo. As we met for the first time in his studio, Good Morning America was playing quietly in the background. He took his first photograph and then we both instinctively turned toward the television. Another jet had hit the second tower of the World Trade Center. Suddenly we both knew that what was first hoped was a terrible accident with the first tower was now a murder of thousands of Americans. John and I looked at each other. Not much was said. But two-way grace was in each of our eyes.
To this day, when I see John, or that single official University of Oklahoma photograph in old prints of University of Oklahoma football programs, Tulsa Area United Way and Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce documents or Tulsa World articles, I think of the time together on the morning of 9/11/2001 with John McCormick and the kindness he offered that morning.
I remember telling John I needed to quickly get back to the OU Schusterman Center to help with our clinics. I learned our patients were not coming to their scheduled appointments as they were staying home with their families. I could tell our own employees were suffering greatly trying to understand what was happening. I decided I would let them do as I wanted to do — go home and be with their families. Instead of sending out a blast email, I wanted to personally deliver the message to our employees that they had my permission to go home and be with their families.
I first walked the hallways of the Schusterman Center, stopping in each office telling our staff they could go home. I then went out to our clinics across the Tulsa community to personally deliver the same message. Two-way grace was exchanged with each personal encounter, and it helped me and I hoped it helped our employees. When I was finished with my rounds across Tulsa — I did as many of the rest of us did, Paula and I picked up our children from school, and we went home as a family.
For me, two-way grace is alive and well today and so needed as we work through the acute and chronic stresses of this pandemic. Most days now, I am the emergency psychiatrist for a large university medical center’s emergency room and medical intensive care units. I have a front door view of Americans struggling with being gravely infected by this virus and of the financial, health, mental illness and addiction consequences of this avoidable fourth surge of the pandemic.
I see the huge increases in opioid overdoses we have experienced this last year. I see blood alcohol levels nearly 10 times the legal limit. So many are using methamphetamine to try to cope. I see huge increases in suicide attempts, and I see deep mourning from loved ones lost or about to be lost from this avoidable phase of the pandemic. I see agitated patients striking clinicians at rates we have never experienced. And I see physicians and nurses worn down, exhausted, understandably angry and numb.
With my peer clinicians, I constantly initiate two-way grace as some help and solace in keeping them going despite external forces actively working against the health care providers. I let them know we have both seen a lot, we have been through a lot and this is really hard. Without fail, that grace is always returned to me by those in health care. And that return of grace keeps me going.
I also offer two-way grace with my patients early in my interviews in the Emergency Department and Medical Intensive Care Unit. I start by acknowledging that I imagine they have been through a great deal this past year and that I am here to help. Almost always, my patients return the grace. From that new starting point, we are so much more able to work together than if we stayed in our own societal camps.
To all of Tulsa, you have all been through a great deal these past 20 months. The same goes for me. I encourage you to offer each other some grace — mercy, compassion, kindness, and clemency. From that new starting point, maybe we can work together to get to a better place.
Dr. Gerard Clancy is professor of psychiatry and emergency medicine, University of Iowa, and past president of University of Oklahoma-Tulsa and University of Tulsa; past chairman of the board of Tulsa Area United Way and Tulsa Regional Chamber.
