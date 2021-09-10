Gerard Clancy: Two-way grace on 9/11 and 20 years later

My first experience with what I today call “two-way grace” began on 9/11/2001. To this day, two-way grace is one of my go-to ways to help myself and others through the tough times. Grace is a complex word with several distinct meanings; elegance or refinement, unmerited divine assistance, or a short prayer of thanks at a meal. The meaning of grace that I am referring to here stems from an old root — a disposition to mercy, compassion, kindness, goodwill and clemency. With my version of two-way grace, there is a level of mutual respect and regard that each person knows that the other has been through a most difficult time and that mercy, compassion and kindness extended to each other — two-ways — help both of us.

In September of 2001, I had just moved my family to Tulsa to take the position of dean of the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine. On 9/11/2001, my first appointment of the morning was with legendary Tulsa photographer John McCormick to take my official University of Oklahoma photo. As we met for the first time in his studio, Good Morning America was playing quietly in the background. He took his first photograph and then we both instinctively turned toward the television. Another jet had hit the second tower of the World Trade Center. Suddenly we both knew that what was first hoped was a terrible accident with the first tower was now a murder of thousands of Americans. John and I looked at each other. Not much was said. But two-way grace was in each of our eyes.