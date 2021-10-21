ELIGIBLE APPLICANTS live within 30 mins of Tulsa, have a secure, privacy fenced in yard and a solid vet reference.... View on PetFinder
Stuart Price, the buyer, chairs Price Family Properties.
Throwback Tulsa: A house in Tulsa may have roots in Frank Lloyd Wright’s personal tragedy
"We are facing a chronic shortage of applicants for teaching positions," said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa. "This is unsustainable.” #oklaed
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
A federal grand jury charged William Ray Turner, 30, in a 27-count wire fraud and aggravated identity theft indictment on allegations that he made more than $1 million in fraudulent vehicle sales as a sales associate at a Bartlesville car dealership.
Lariat Lynn Larner, 24, died Wednesday night in a collision that engulfed another involved vehicle in flames.
Celebrity Restaurant plans to reopen Nov. 2 for what it terms as "one last holiday season," according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Three of the city's top priorities for development — downtown, the river and Route 66 — all meet at the top of a little hill near Cyrus Avery Plaza. But after years of planning, it's still empty.
Does Oklahoma's head coach proceed with caution regarding his unusually high-profiled backup quarterback?
A Tulsa man has admitted to participating in an attempted home burglary in 2019 that resulted in the deaths of both the resident and the robbe…
