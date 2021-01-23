FUEL 4, OILERS 2

Indy;1;0;3;--;4
Tulsa;1;1;0;--;2
First period: 1, Tulsa, Minerva 1 (McNulty, Kobryn), 1:41. 2, Indy, Raskob 2 (McNicholas, Pierog), 12:04. Penalties-McGrath Ind (removing the helmet, fighting - major), 1:20; McKee Tul (removing the helmet, fighting - major), 1:20; Olsson Ind (fighting - major), 7:48; Minerva Tul (fighting - major), 7:48; Lee Ind (high-sticking), 12:19.
Second period: 3, Tulsa, Brooks 1 (Gates, Cockerill), 12:05 (PP). Penalties-Fehd Ind (interference), 2:00; Gates Tul (hooking), 3:08; Kobryn Tul (holding), 4:16; McGrath Ind (instigating, fighting - major), 10:05; Kromm Tul (fighting - major), 10:05.
Third period: 4, Indy, Pierog 7 14:42. 5, Indy, Sullivan 2 (Waked, McDonald), 17:46. 6, Indy, Sullivan 3 (Rauter), 19:51 (EN). Penalties-Sullivan Ind (tripping), 10:43.
Shots: Indy 9-14-9-32. Tulsa 13-15-15-43.
Power plays: Indy 0-2; Tulsa 1-4.
Saves: Indy, Kozun 41. Tulsa, Durny 28.
A: 3,049
Officials: Andrew Wilk, Mitchell Hunt, Michael Miggans.