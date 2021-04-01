 Skip to main content
Freshman golfer Jesse Tandoy first Tulsa World male spring sports athlete of the week
Freshman golfer Jesse Tandoy first Tulsa World male spring sports athlete of the week

Union golfer Jesse Tandoy

Union's Jesse Tandoy

 Mike Brown

Jesse Tandoy * Union * Golf * Fr.

In the first tournament of his varsity career, shot a two-round, 5-over-par 147 to capture the Union Invitational against stiff competition Monday at Meadowbrook Country Club. Showed consistency and focus in blustery conditions, Union coach Tanner Bushyhead said. Won junior tournaments at LaFortune and Battle Creek last summer and was third in points for South Central PGA junior player of the year.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News