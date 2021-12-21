Francis Jones
How a random selfie between Brent Venables and Nick Evers' little sister made big impact on new OU quarterback's family
New OU coach Brent Venables saw 8-year-old Layla Evers playing alone on a phone during a recruiting visit. So what did he do? He made her part of the fun.
Guerin Emig: Caleb Williams speaks out about Lincoln Riley, Brent Venables, Spencer Rattler and OU-Texas
Oklahoma's freshman quarterback airs it out on a podcast hosted by teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis in his first public comments since arriving at OU.
Many who utilized the megacenter, open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, reported being able to complete the transaction in 30-45 minutes.
Eleven of the 13 were four-star prospects by different recruiting sites. The group is exclusively made of high school seniors.
Alamo Bowl against Oregon could mark the end of a Sooners era, or the beginning of a new one
"American Underdog," starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid, is scheduled for Christmas release.
Officials with several area school districts said they are monitoring a nationwide TikTok challenge calling for threats to campus security on Friday.
The action comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt and two tribes could not agree on terms of a new compact.
Breaking down OU's 2022 class: Florida WR Jayden Gibson is headliner while versatile Spears-Jennings is one to watch
Oklahoma entered Wednesday with momentum after picking up three commitments in the final 48 days before signing day.
Bynum: Phone calls from business leaders not a factor in city's decision to file brief supporting overturning McGirt
But the mayor says he almost didn't submit the amicus brief prepared by an outside law firm because the initial draft was so inflammatory.