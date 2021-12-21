 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Francis Jones
0 Comments

Francis Jones

  • Updated
  • 0

Berryhill. Jones, Francis, 86. Retired Fabricator/Maintenance and U.S. Army veteran. Died December 14, 2021. Graveside service was 10 a.m., Friday, December 17, at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert