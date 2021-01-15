Fox, CPHS roll past rival Sapulpa, fall to Union

Marlo Fox's spectacular performance and Sand Springs' quick start were the difference in the Highway 97 rivalry boys game Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Fox scored a career-high 34 points to lead the Class 6A No. 17 Sandites past 5A No. 6 Sapulpa 85-65 in a Frontier Valley Conference matchup at Ed Dubie Field House.

Fox, a senior guard, had a pair of treys that keyed an opening 12-0 run for the Sandites (4-2, 1-2) and the Chieftains (7-4, 2-2) never fully could recover. He finished the first quarter with 11 points as the Sandites held a 24-8 lead.

Fox ended the first half with a trey that gave the Sandites a 46-23 lead going into intermission.

Sand Springs took an 18-point lead going into the final period, but Jackson Skipper opened the fourth with three quick baskets and Te'Zohn Taft added two free throws that cut Sapulpa's deficit to 60-50 with 6:20 left.

But the Sandites responded with Jason Clark's two baskets sandwiched around Cason Savage's basket, sparking a clinching 12-2 run.

Skipper led the Chieftains with 18 points and Taft scored all 16 of his in the second half after picking up three fouls before halftime. Jason Clark added 15 points and Corbin Fisher 12 for Sand Springs.