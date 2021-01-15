Fox, CPHS roll past rival Sapulpa, fall to Union

Marlo Fox's spectacular performance and Sand Springs' quick start were the difference in the Highway 97 rivalry boys game Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Fox scored a career-high 34 points to lead the Class 6A No. 17 Sandites past 5A No. 6 Sapulpa 85-65 in a Frontier Valley Conference matchup at Ed Dubie Field House.
Fox, a senior guard, had a pair of treys that keyed an opening 12-0 run for the Sandites (4-2, 1-2) and the Chieftains (7-4, 2-2) never fully could recover. He finished the first quarter with 11 points as the Sandites held a 24-8 lead.
Fox ended the first half with a trey that gave the Sandites a 46-23 lead going into intermission.
Sand Springs took an 18-point lead going into the final period, but Jackson Skipper opened the fourth with three quick baskets and Te'Zohn Taft added two free throws that cut Sapulpa's deficit to 60-50 with 6:20 left.
But the Sandites responded with Jason Clark's two baskets sandwiched around Cason Savage's basket, sparking a clinching 12-2 run.
Skipper led the Chieftains with 18 points and Taft scored all 16 of his in the second half after picking up three fouls before halftime. Jason Clark added 15 points and Corbin Fisher 12 for Sand Springs.
Eric Savage said it was "by far" the best game of the season for his team and Fox, who entered with a 19.4 scoring average.
Union 68, CPHS 54: Problematic stretches in both the second and fourth quarters were too much for the Sand Springs boys to overcome Friday night at home against Union.
The Redskins used a late first-half surge to take a nine-point lead into halftime, then pulled away again with a big spurt to start the final stanza as they dealt Charles Page High School a 68-54 defeat inside Ed Dubie Field House.
Dalen Fuller led a balanced scoring attack for the Redskins with 14 points. Dayon Aromaye added 13 points for Union, which improved to 7-4 overall and 4-1 in Frontier Valley Conference play.
Corbin Fisher paced CPHS with a game-high 19 points. Cason Savage added 10 points for the Sandites, who fell to 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in league action.
Tied at 15 after one quarter, Union used a late second-quarter run to take a 32-23 lead into the intermission. The Redskins maintained a 51-43 lead going into the fourth quarter when they scored 15 of the first 19 points and took a commanding 66-47 advantage with three minutes remaining.