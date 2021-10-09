Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from the Red River Showdown (copy)

The Sooners dominated, the Sooners won.

3. GAME MVP

OU running back Kennedy Brooks

Brooks was the Sooners’ steadiest, most impactful influence. He was elusive as always, gaining yardage you swore wasn’t there. But he was also dynamic, with runs of 65 and 33 yards. He was clutch, with two go-ahead touchdowns to finish OU’s scoring.

Brooks carried 25 times for 217 yards. He single-handed established a running game you invariably must have to win this game.

It is said you have a big game at OU-Texas, you will be remembered forever. Sooner Nation will remember Brooks for what he gave the Sooners on this remarkable Saturday afternoon.

4. WHAT’S NEXT

Back home for TCU

The Sooners return home to host TCU next Saturday. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

The Horned Frogs were 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12 heading into their game at Texas Tech Saturday night. They are led offensively by Zach Evans, the league’s second-leading rusher after Robinson. Evans probably needs more touches in Gary Patterson’s offense; expect him to get plenty next Saturday in Norman as TCU attempts to play ball control on the road.