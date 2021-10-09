Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from the Red River Showdown (copy)

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Comeback for the ages
Texas led 28-7 with a minute left in the first quarter, 38-20 at halftime and 41-23 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. The Sooners went from saving face early to saving the game late, and wrote an entire new chapter in the 117-game history of this crazy rivalry.
Before Saturday, OU’s biggest rally to beat Texas was from 11 points down.
Before Saturday, according to ESPN Stats & Info, FBS teams with a 21-point lead had been 208-2 this season.
Make that 208-3.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
The Sooners vs. overcoming their first half
OU trailed 38-20 at the break. It could have been worse.
The Sooners responded in the second half on two fronts. Offensively, QB Caleb Williams was able to involve Marvin Mims (5 catches, 136 yards, 2 TDs). OU unlocked its dormant deep-passing game in doing so.
Defensively, coordinator Alex Grinch referenced moving Isaiah Thomas inside to help OU confront Texas star running back Bijan Robinson. That helped the Sooners hold the Longhorns to 27 second-half rushing yards.
“We had no other choice,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “Either dominate the second half or we don’t win the football game.”
The Sooners dominated, the Sooners won.
3. GAME MVP
OU running back Kennedy Brooks
Brooks was the Sooners’ steadiest, most impactful influence. He was elusive as always, gaining yardage you swore wasn’t there. But he was also dynamic, with runs of 65 and 33 yards. He was clutch, with two go-ahead touchdowns to finish OU’s scoring.
Brooks carried 25 times for 217 yards. He single-handed established a running game you invariably must have to win this game.
It is said you have a big game at OU-Texas, you will be remembered forever. Sooner Nation will remember Brooks for what he gave the Sooners on this remarkable Saturday afternoon.
4. WHAT’S NEXT
Back home for TCU
The Sooners return home to host TCU next Saturday. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.
The Horned Frogs were 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12 heading into their game at Texas Tech Saturday night. They are led offensively by Zach Evans, the league’s second-leading rusher after Robinson. Evans probably needs more touches in Gary Patterson’s offense; expect him to get plenty next Saturday in Norman as TCU attempts to play ball control on the road.
Patterson’s defense has been unusually soft, ranking eighth in the Big 12 overall and ninth against the run.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World