Former Tulsa preschool teacher enters guilty plea on child porn charges

A former Tulsa preschool teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal child porn charges.

Andrew Glenn Perrine, 31, pleaded guilty to distribution and receipt of child pornography and to possession of child pornography from June 28, 2019, to July 14, 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Perrine was terminated from his position at Congregation B'nai Emunah Preschool, 1719 S. Owasso Ave., and banned from the property after his arrest in July.

Tulsa Police Department cybercrime investigators and Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Perrine on July 15 after a tip Perrine was distributing child porn through a social media messaging app, according to Perrine's arrest report.

Perrine reportedly admitted to the crime and to downloading child pornography for more than 15 years and to possessing photos of children as young as 10 years old.

Federal prosecutors reportedly brought the case under Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative launched in May 2006 as an effort to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

