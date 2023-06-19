“He’s ahead of the game in knowing what to do,” defensive line coach Todd Bates said of LeBlanc in April.

LeBlanc appeared likely to spend his debut season this fall battling within the Sooners' experienced defensive line group before his name appeared in the transfer portal last week, six months after he first joined the Sooners.

In Twitter post on June 12, LeBlanc cited "unforeseen circumstances" for his decision to leave OU.

"I had every intention of being a Sooner for life when I committed but due to hardships back home I have decided to move closer to home," LeBlanc wrote.

At UCF, LeBlanc will play his college football roughly 35 miles from his alma mater of Osceola High School. He will likely require an eligibility waiver from the NCAA in order to compete in 2023.

OU hosts UCF at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21.

