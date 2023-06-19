Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc will continue his college career closer to home.
LeBlanc — a former four-star prospect from Kissimmee, Florida — announced his commitment to UCF Monday morning, landing with the Big 12-bound Knights only seven days after the 6-foot-5, 280-pound freshman entered the transfer portal on June 12 following one semester in Norman.
run it back like high school ♾️THANK YOU GOD ❤️. pic.twitter.com/D8p2vVJTek— Derrick Leblanc 🚶🏾♂️ (@getrightderrick) June 19, 2023
LeBlanc initially joined the Sooners' class of 2023 as the No. 34 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 46 overall recruit in the state of Florida, per 247Sports. Projected as an interior defensive lineman, he arrived on campus in January as a mid-year enrollee and turned heads in OU's 2023 spring practices.
“He’s ahead of the game in knowing what to do,” defensive line coach Todd Bates said of LeBlanc in April.
LeBlanc appeared likely to spend his debut season this fall battling within the Sooners' experienced defensive line group before his name appeared in the transfer portal last week, six months after he first joined the Sooners.
In Twitter post on June 12, LeBlanc cited "unforeseen circumstances" for his decision to leave OU.
"I had every intention of being a Sooner for life when I committed but due to hardships back home I have decided to move closer to home," LeBlanc wrote.
At UCF, LeBlanc will play his college football roughly 35 miles from his alma mater of Osceola High School. He will likely require an eligibility waiver from the NCAA in order to compete in 2023.
OU hosts UCF at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21.