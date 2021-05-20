Former President Bush fires a strike in OSU’s ballpark dedication game

STILLWATER – A few weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, then-President George W. Bush was at New York’s Yankee Stadium for Game 3 of the World Series. Wearing a bullet-proof vest, he strode to the mound and surveyed the crowd.

With the ceremonial first pitch, he fired a perfect and symbolic strike.

As a former president since 2009, and because he is known as a baseball man and a former member of the Texas Rangers’ ownership group, Bush on a fairly frequent basis is asked to toss ceremonial first pitches.

Fourteen months after originally scheduled, Bush was in Stillwater for Oklahoma State’s O’Brate Stadium dedication game and another first-pitch ceremony that had been planned for March 20, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the Bush event was postponed until Thursday.

Stillwater was soaked by rain during the afternoon, but the weather began to improve as Bush arrived for a 5 p.m., invitation-only reception conducted in a tent and attended by about 300 people.

Before the start of the 6 p.m. meeting of the OSU and University of New Orleans baseball teams, the temperature was 69 degrees, the skies were mostly clear and Bush joined OSU donor Cecil O’Brate near the pitcher’s mound.