Former Northern Kentucky infielder Griffin Doersching announces transfer to Oklahoma State

Former Northern Kentucky infielder Griffin Doersching will transfer to Oklahoma State, he announced via Twitter on Thursday.

A powerful first baseman, Doersching was named an All-Horizon League first-teamer in 2021 after batting .316 and driving in 48 runs last season. His 20 home runs and 50 walks were also single-season program records.

Set to be a fifth-year senior, Doersching departs Northern Kentucky second in program history with 47 home runs and fifth with 153 runs batted in and 96 walks. During his last 11 games of the 2021 season, he went out with a bang, hitting .390 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 11 walks.

Before his college career, Doersching was considered the No. 8 high school prospect in Wisconsin and the No. 363 player in his recruiting class, per Prep Baseball Report. D1 Baseball now has him listed as No. 7 among its top 100 MLB draft-eligible hitters.

With the addition of Doersching, Oklahoma State boasts formidable power on both infield corners. Doersching will likely play opposite third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand, the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year who also smacked 20 home runs in 2021.

