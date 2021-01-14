Former longtime Sand Springs city councilman, business owner Kim Tilley, passes away at age 81

Sand Springs lost a pillar in the community on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Kim “Clois” Lee Tilley died at St. John Hospital in Tulsa the age of 81.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. A visitation was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17 at the funeral home. A funeral service took place Monday, Jan. 18 at Broadway Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Herring officiating.

Tilley was well-known throughout the community as he served for on city council for 32 years. He also operated Tilley’s Grocery for more than two decades, located at 4th and Cleveland, and was active in various other civic endeavors including once serving as the Sand Springs little league baseball commissioner.

Tilley joined city council in 1970 while representing Ward 4 and served in that capacity until 1975. He later moved to Ward 6 and served as councilor from 1979-82 and again from 1985-2009, including several terms as Vice Mayor.

Tilley was so well-respected for his role on the council that many times he ran unopposed during his re-election bids, according to Sand Springs Chief of Police Mike Carter.