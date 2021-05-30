For Tulsa mayor, Race Massacre mass graves investigation is 98 years too late, but still absolutely necessary

Tulsans he’s heard from have generally been supportive of the effort, Bynum, and to those who haven’t been he has a simple response.

“I say the same thing every time: Picture yourself in your house in the middle of the summer and somebody comes up, knocks on your door and says there is a riot going on and you have to come with them for your own safety.

"And you leave your house, you go to the Convention Center, and then you are locked in there for four days and you have no idea what is going on outside, and at the end of that period of time, the doors are open, you are allowed to leave, but you walk back to your house and your whole neighborhood is burned down, your business is burned down and there are members of your family missing, and you never find out what happened to them.

“Wouldn’t you want a city that would try to find them?

“And I have yet to have anybody say, ‘No, I wouldn’t want my city to try and find my family member who disappeared when my entire neighborhood got burned down.’”

The city’s mass graves investigation is being overseen by a citizens committee. The meetings, especially early on, were sometimes rancorous, the distrust and frustration fueled by a century-long wait for justice boiling to the surface.