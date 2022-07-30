For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

22-121625 — no entity listed, 1422 E. 71st St., addendum (alterations of interior finished partitions, doors as well as the installation of new windows along the south east wall. Modifications to the plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems), $170,000.

22-116999 — Ziggi’s Coffee, 9191 S. Mingo Road, new (new coffee shop with drive thru and associated parking), $349,995.

22-118698 — Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy, 10107 E. 71st St., addition (interior renovation and small addition to an existing Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy restaurant), $680,174.

22-120322 — University of Tulsa, 680 S. Delaware Ave., accessory structure (batting cage improvements for TU softball), $444,366.

22-121591 — Crunch Fitness, 7827 E. 91st St., alteration (improvement with locker rooms, bathrooms, showers, tanning hydromassage equipment, electric and plumbing), $5,818,217.

22-123568 — Furniture Depot, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, Unit 128, alteration (took down couple of walls and slightly changed floorplan; may have increased overall square footage), $155,653.

22-119908 — Dove Schools, 4343 S. 118th Ave., alteration (remodel phase two—first floor into school use), $3,396,153.

22-117399 — BOK Financial, 101 E. Second St., alteration (interior renovation of single floor, about 19,000 square feet), $3,862,425.

21-106307 — Costco Wholesale Gasoline, 4806 N. 118th Ave., new (fuel facility for Costco Wholesale; includes 12 islands with one double sided fuel dispenser each, providing 24 automobile fueling positions), $780,215.

21-106308 — Costco Wholesale, 4816 N. 118th Ave., new (new construction Costco Wholesale warehouse), $19,191,587.