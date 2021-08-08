For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended following a ransomware attack on city computers.
Permits here are those released by the city last week, but city officials said there remains a substantial backlog.
Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
21-091221 — Crossroads Clubhouse, 925 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $400,000.
21-089925 — Metro Chrisitan Academy, 6363 S. Trenton Ave., accessory structure, $50,000.
21-091920 — Fundo Nutrition, 3220 E. 21st St., alteration, $95,000.
21-085440 — OHC-DC, 556 N. Denver Ave., alteration, $480,000.
21-089695 — Holberton Annex, 15 N. Cheyenne Ave., addition, $3,800,000.
21-086918 — Marlee Office Building #2, 7808 E. 108th St., new, $650,000.
21-091255 — Metro Christian Academy, 6363 S. Trenton Ave., alteration, $100,000.
21-091263 — ONEOK lower level care ATC, 100 W. 5th St., alteration-priority, $80,000.
21-087147 — Scooters Coffee, 4320 S. Peoria Ave., new, $350,000.
21-088750 — Hardesty Field Press Box, 5666 E. 81st St., new, $235,000.
20-077765 — Miller Environment Transfer, 3804 S. Elwood Ave., new, $1,200,000.
21-092187 — SFHS Training/Conference Center, 6600 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $446,380.
21-092800 — Organic Kulture LLC, 5909 E. 15th St., alteration, $80,000.
21-086319 — Dick’s Sporting Goods, 10021 E. 71st St., alteration, $600,000.
21-092191 — SFHS Managed Care, 6600 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $148,088.
21-089465 — Dr. Herman, 6585 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $933,000.
21-079685 — Traffic & Lighting Systems LLC, 1502 W. 37th Place, alteration, $150,000.
20-077588 — MHC Truck Leasing, 8621 E. Skelly Drive, new, $978,000.
20-073823 — Tulsa Self Storage, 302 S. Peoria Ave., new, $5,500,000.