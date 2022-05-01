For the record: Commercial building permits

22-111408 — Hardesty Hall/Holmes Student Center, 800 S. Tucker Drive, alteration (interior renovation to convert existing computer lab to office space), $185,093.

22-114567 — Eastgate Metroplex, 2260 S. 145th Ave., alteration, $6,261,648.

22-113450 — 3 Sirens Restaurant Group, 3324 E. 31st St., alteration, $192,165.

22-116643 — SBA Communications, 10124 E. 47th St., telecommunication and broadcast tower, (add new carrier to existing cell tower), $58,803.

22-112491 — Utica Place, 2200 S. Utica Place, alteration (custom interior remodel of existing condo space), $441,695.

22-115281 — East Central High School, 12150 E. 11th St., addendum (indoor arena and auxiliary gym) $11,850,000.

21-105438 — no entity listed, 1107 S. 83rd Ave., parking lot, $1,116,066.

21-107171 — Dove Schools South Park Office Building, 4343 S. 118th Ave., addition (remodel existing office for school use; infill courtyard between wings for new addition), $6,949,832.

22-115249 — no entity listed, 553 S. Wheeling Ave., addendum (change framing of building from metal to wood), $94,800.

22-113158 — Stat Veterinary, 2702 E. 15th St., alteration (improvement of existing whitebox space), $395,884.

BLDC-116008-2022 "6935 E 13TH ST S

Tulsa, OK 74112" Flower Room 2 and Flower Room 3 were incorrectly labeled as future Rooms and should be Flower rooms room and inspections have already been completed $107,595.00 Addendum

BLDC-111492-2022 "8722 E 71ST ST S Unit: B

Tulsa, OK 74133" Existing Retail Tenant remodel- Replace existing cashwrap, reconfigure and replace wall cabinets on sales floor, paint sales floor walls and doors, relamp lighting fixtures on sales floor and toilet rooms, new lighting at cashwrap and fitting rooms, new flooring at fitting room, update restroom accessories, outlets added to interior of storefront for future self-checkout, power wash exterior storefront, repair damaged exterior lighting. Old Navy $2,024,138.00 Alteration

BLDC-114236-2022 "710 W 71ST ST S

Tulsa, OK 74132" Addition under existing canopy Dental Depot $78,214.74 Addition

BLDC-110986-2022 "5311 E 41ST ST S

Tulsa, OK 74135" Interior fit-up for new workout facility within an existing shell space. Planet Fitness Planet Fitness $3,252,470.03 Alteration

BLDC-111943-2022 "2201 N 77TH AVE E

Tulsa, OK 74115" New 4-story Hotel with associated parking and landscaping. Building will be fully sprinklered per NFPA13. Home2 by Hilton - Airport Home2_by Hilton - Airport $8,934,023.46 New

BLDC-108852-2022 "4110 S 72ND AVE E

Tulsa, OK 74145" Update existing permit to include new wall to secure hallway. $215,176.00 Addendum