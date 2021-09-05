For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended following a ransomware attack on city computers.
Permits here are those released by the city last week, but city officials said there remains a substantial backlog.
Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
21-092193 — Site Remodel adjacent to buildings 2 and 13, 2052 S. Utica Square, alteration, $500,000.
21-082919 — Canyon Creek Energy Tenant Build-Out, 615 E. Fourth St., alteration, $100,000.
21-094012 — Hotworx, 9908 S. Riverside Parkway, alteration, $60,000.
21-094015 — Midtown Kia, 4747 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $200,000.
21-087848 — Citizen Energy, 320 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $50,000.
21-094578 — Cannabis Cultivation and Processing Center, 1625 E. Easton St., alteration, $75,000.
21-092707 — Eagleton/Brown Financial, 4940 S. Columbia Ave., new, $740,000.
21-091281 — T-Mobile, 9211 E. 71st St., alteration, $96,000.
21-091187 — Oneok, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $100,000.
21-094646 — Disney Elementary School, 11702 E. 25th St., repair, $60,000.
21-091085 — Richardson Commercial Properties, 6060 S. American Plaza St., alteration-priority, $50,000.
21-094418 — na, 1313 E. 15th St., alteration, $115,500.
21-094054 — SGM Investments LLC, 7120 E. 13th St., alteration, $750,000.
21-093873 — Indian Flower, 1104 N. 105th Ave., alteration, $600,000.
21-095065 — Dutch Bros. Coffee, 4725 E. 51st St., new, $600,000.
21-088680 — Parkside Psychiatric Hospital & Clinic, 1619 E. 13th St., alteration-priority, $100,000.
21-083228 — Wompa, 3306 W. Charles Page Blvd., alteration, $250,000.
21-079635 — Cherry Street Plaza, 1515 E. 15th St., alteration, $300,000.
21-089471 — Oak Street Health, 1538 N. Lewis Ave., alteration, $2,000,000.
21-096083 — QuikTrip Store No. 0079, 8081 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $380,000.
21-093915 — ORU LRC-GC 3 TI, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $1,431,500.
21-094596 — QuikTrip Store No. 0029, 5955 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $380,000.
20-077263 — Legacy Health, 250 E. Apache St., alteration, $90,000.
21-095120 — Farm Process, 1202 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $75,000.