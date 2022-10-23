For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-121973 — Saint Francis Hospital-South Campus, 10501 E. 91st St., accessory structure (linen storage building), $120,351.

22-128601 — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 8115 S. Olympia Ave., Unit B-180, alteration (finish out of interior space to accommodate a Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. Interior partitions with new finishes), $282,029.

22-128109 — ONEOK Plaza, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration (remodel existing office space, remodel restrooms, construct new conference room), $1,433,071.

22-130596 — no entity listed, 6981 S. Lewis Ave., addendum (engineered canopy drawings), $1,183,976.

22-130291 — Tulsa Zoo and Living Museum, 6421 E. 36th St. North, addition (building addition and remodel of Elephant Experience building), $977,534.

22-111698 — Saint Francis Central Utility Plant, 10501 E. 91st St., new, $1,812,461.

22-128414 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (remodel main hospital east tower level 2), $462,653.

22-124647 — Westlake Hardware, 2235 E. 61St St., alteration (interior demo and new exterior facade), $3,203,838.

22-119411 — Santa Fe Warehouse, 2960 N. Florence Ave., shell building (sprinklered future build out shell space with a grow room, toilet, and office), $3,960,583.

22-127539 — Big Dipper Creamery, 3633 S. Peoria Ave., alteration (interior renovation of shell space), $215,400.

21-096436 — World Tonic Center, 1623 E. Apache St., Unit A, alteration, $2,021,635.

22-118051 — Fuji Sushi Bar, 6805 S. Yale Ave., alteration (finish out existing space for a restaurant use), $857,131.

22-122384 — PSO, 5223 S. Garnett Road, accessory structure (upgrading existing underground fuel tanks) $100,700.

22-120871 — Nuggies, 108 E. 18th St., alteration (interior remodel of former restaurant building and addition of a rooftop patio), $224,335.

22-128874 — Summit Halliburton, 835 W. 41st St., foundation only (new metal building structure), $296,695.

22-127505 — McDonalds, 7010 S. Zurich Ave., alteration-priority, $61,198.

22-120495 — Tamale Boyz, 4267 S. Southwest Blvd., alteration, $229,204.