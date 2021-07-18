For the record: Building permits

City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended for months following a ransomware attack on city computers.
Permits here are those released by the city on Monday, but city officials said there remains a substantial backlog.
Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
21-085736 — Project Koda-secondary guardhouse, 3511 N. Mingo Road, accessory structure, $73,500.
21-085956 — Workforce, 14002 E. 21st St., alteration, $100,000.
21-089490 — Beckett Ridge Apartments, 7845 E. 49th St., repair, $50,000.
21-090344 — Yale Village Shopping Center, 9146 S. Yale Ave., repair, $226,000.
21-090352 — Holiday Inn, 17 W. Seventh St., repair, $1,327,925.51.
21-083668 — 1620 S Boston, 1620 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $250,000.
21-090345 — Yale Village Shopping Center, 9136 S. Yale Ave., repair, $226,000.
21-088212 — Green Arch, 10 N. Greenwood Ave., alteration, $50,000.
21-090347 — Yale Village Shopping Center, 9122 S. Yale Ave., repair, $226,000.
21-090343 — Yale Village Shopping Center, 9168 S. Yale Ave., repair, $226,000.
20-077943 — Arbys Roast Beef, 4027 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $200,000.
21-085027 — Center 1, 3509 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $200,000.
21-090346 — Yale Village Shopping Center, 9110 S. Yale Ave., repair, $226,000.
21-086299 — ZaSa’s Pizza Parlor, 10025 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $300,000.
21-085735 — Project Koda-primary guardhouse, 3511 N. Mingo Road, accessory structure, $138,500.
21-087213 — Three Memorial, 7615 E. 63rd Place, alteration, $62,256.
21-086050 — Maple Circle Grow, 1427 E. Fourth St., alteration, $100,000.
19-041832 — AP LLC-5432 Grow Facility, 5432 S 103rd East Ave., alteration, $50,000.
21-087090 — Ascension St. John Medical Center, 1923 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $370,256.