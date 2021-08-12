For the Record: Aug. 12, 2021

DISC GOLF
Local
At Riverside Park
Pro: 1, Mark Vaficek 43. 2, Kaleb Houser 45. 3, (tie) Ryan Adams, Brandon Payne and Daniel Stith 46.
Advanced: 1, Gavin Snedden 48. 2, Allen Statum 50. 3, Anthony Sternes, 51.
Intermediate: 1, (tie) Zack Musgrove, Ryan Newhart and Dustin Wilkens, 54.
Recreational: 1 (tie) Kyle Reynolds and Adams Rhoades, 55. 3, Chase Hargrove 56.
Women recreational: Alyssa Bristol 63
GOLF
FOREST RIDGE
WGA winners
A flight
Low Net: 1, Diane Schmidt; 2, Janice Rogers; 3, Janet Griffith
B flight: 1, Kitty Nicholson; 2, Marilyn DallaRosa; 3, Lori Smith
MEADOWBROOK
Thursday Night Men's League
2 man scramble
1, Brian Cook / Berry Britton 28.1; 2, Kevin Willson / Ray Jones 30.1; 3, Steve Siegenthaler / Rob Jezek 30.3; 4, Marc Labonte / Ken McCoy 30.6; 5, Scott Ethridge / Preston Wilkins 31; 6, Bill Bunting / Joshua White 31.3; 6, Jim Dewinter / Chris Miner 31.3; 8, Bob Abbott / Brady Richardson 32
SAPULPA Senior Scramble
1. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Finton Carpenter, Bill Cruikshank, 57
2. Stella Zuniga, Ed Werre, Leon Pritchard, Keith Bacon, R. Smith, 58
3. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Mel Gilbertson, Doyle Williams, 60
4. Mike Hill, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Mike Emmons, 61
5. Dave Stauffer, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Taylor Musser, Bob Henshaw, 61
6. Joe Bennett, Dave Heatherly, Jim Herron, Ken Kuge, 63
7. Steve Carlile, Dean Wiehl, Dave Ostrander, Quentin Maxwell, 63
8. Mike Reed, George Mills, Ron Warren, Jerry Reed, 64
9. Lee Benest, Paul Pearcy, Stan Pearcy, Bob Phillipe, 64
10. Harry Bailey, Craig Crowder, Frank Wright, Dave Shouse
SOUTH LAKES
LF/SL WGA License to Drive
Overall: Sharon Spillman
Champion Flight: 1, Analia Wilkerson; 2, Janice Boerner
A Flight: 1, Diane Schmidt; 2, Sydney Rhodes
B Flight: 1, Marie Roberts; 2, Carolyn Smith
C Flight: 1, Judy Wahrmund; 2, Rita Andersen
D Flight: 1, Dina Carson
Hole-in-one
BATTLE CREEK: Paxton Hart, Age 6, No. 3, 70 yards, 7 iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Brock, 82, shot 78; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Ray White, 85, shot 79.
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Jerry Thies, 84, shot 78; Keith Steffen, 82, shot 82.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Roy Rice, 77, shot 77; Phil Ware, 77, shot 75; Shelby Ownbey, 69, shot 69; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 70; Lew Wade, 82, shot 72; Ray White, 85, shot 76.
MEADOWBROOK: Ron Anderson, 88, shot 79; Ade Hale, 85, shot 81.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 86, shot 86.