Customers line up on the sidewalk in front of the Bayou food truck to place and pick up orders at Food Truck Wednesday at Guthrie Green. Weather permitting, Food Truck Wednesdays feature a variety of local, mobile food vendors opening for business from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. around the park, 101 E. Reconciliation Way. In addition to featuring a rotating lineup of food trucks each week, the event will feature live music. Food Truck Wednesdays run through June and return for September and October.