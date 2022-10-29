Following the candidates: Stitt casts himself as political outsider while seeking second term

Becoming governor of Oklahoma, let alone a second term as governor, was not Kevin Stitt’s lifelong dream. Nor was becoming Oklahoma’s first lady Sarah Stitt’s.

As Sarah Stitt remembers it, her husband woke her “probably (at) 4:30 and definitely before 5” one morning to say “I have something to tell you.”

That’s not what a spouse wants to hear from their mate in the hour before dawn.

“What goes through your head when your husband tells you in the dark he needs to tell you something very, very important?” she told the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County during an appearance earlier this month.

As her mind raced, Sarah Stitt said, her husband “said something like this: ‘I think I’m supposed to run for governor.’”

Kevin Stitt, in a campaign stop in Broken Arrow a week later, put it more succinctly.

“I was listening to NPR, driving somewhere, and they were saying, ‘It’s like this guy just woke up one morning and decided to run for governor.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s right.’”

The story reinforces the outsider image Kevin Stitt continues to foster as he seeks a second term. A mortgage banker who seems to have rarely even voted, much less been politically involved, before he decided to run for governor, Stitt still portrays himself as someone whose decisions are not based on politics and special interests.

“That’s what our founders wanted,” Stitt told the Broken Arrow gathering hosted by the group Citizens for Liberty. “They didn’t think politics was going to be a profession. (They thought) a business person or a farmer or rancher or teacher; you’d leave your profession, you’d go serve your state or country, and you’d come back. That’s exactly what we’re doing here.”

How many of the founders actually believed that is a matter of debate, given how many of them spent much of their adult lives in government and politics, but the idea plays well with many voters.

This particular group of voters was no exception. Many of their questions revealed a distrust of bureaucrats and government in the broadest sense. School boards and administrators are not responsive, some said. Face masks and vaccinations intended to protect the public from COVID-19 infringe on individual liberty.

Stitt did not always agree with them. When one woman said she wanted him to do something to reduce the divorce rate, he told her, “You can’t pass a law at Oklahoma City or Washington, D.C., that fixes some of these social issues.”

To a woman who complained that Stitt had not prevented employers from firing workers who violated mask or vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, Stitt said: “The government doesn’t need to intrude in private business. ... By me telling a business what they couldn’t do, it felt to me like the same thing as telling them what they have to do.”

That didn’t prevent Stitt from catering — or, as some would have it, pandering — to voters the same as any other office-seeker. He delighted Moms for Liberty, a group frequently critical of public schools, by agreeing to sign their “parent pledge,” and joined in the shocked outrage expressed over what he and many in the room viewed as inappropriate materials and themes in the classroom.

It was a friendly crowd, but things could have gone sideways quickly. Instead of giving Stitt the chance to set the tone with opening remarks, the program went straight to audience questions.

That’s always a little scary for campaigns, who generally like to control things as much as possible.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, what’s going to come out at me,” Stitt said later.

But there weren’t any really tough questions, and many in the crowd of 100 or so stayed around afterward to talk with Stitt and take photos with him.

Earlier that same day, Stitt made an official visit to Claremore for the opening of Rogers State University’s new Oklahoma Military Academy Museum, dedicated to one of RSU’s predecessor institutions. This was a much smaller audience and perhaps not as partisan, but it was at least as pleased by Stitt’s visit as the one in Broken Arrow.

While there, Stitt participated in a ceremonial signing of legislation providing new education financial assistance to National Guard members and took time to look through the new museum and talk with students and personnel.

“That is part of the job as governor,” Stitt said.

The Oklahoma Military Academy operated at what is now RSU from 1919 to 1971. During that time it turned out hundreds of officers, including about 100 who died in action in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Stitt tied military training and the National Guard to his own ideas about diverse education opportunities. He noted his son joined the National Guard in high school and is now in ROTC at Oklahoma State University, and touted an idea brought to him by some OMA alumni — creating a charter school along the lines of the old military academy.

“More chances, more options in the education system, that’s a good thing,” he said. “God created everybody differently.”

God always features prominently in Stitt’s public remarks. He says God called him to run for governor, and Stitt told the Broken Arrow audience, “The Lord just downloaded on my heart in 2017. You don’t know how scared I was. I was so, so scared.”

Stitt faces Democrat Joy Hofmeister, independent Ervin Yen and Libertarian Natalie Bruno on the Nov. 8 ballot.