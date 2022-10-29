Following the candidates: Joy Hofmeister supporters come from both parties

On a late Sunday afternoon, Joy Hofmeister yard signs are flying off the tables at American Solera, a Tulsa brewery.

A line quickly forms, stretching across the facility at 1702 E. Sixth Street.

“Demand is high,” said Corey Abernathy, a staffer on Hofmeister’s campaign for governor.

Ashli Scott from Oklahoma City picked up seven, including one for her 93-year-old grandmother.

“We need a change in the state,” said the registered Republican.

Hofmeister won two terms as a Republican running for state superintendent before switching to Democrat about a year ago in hopes of unseating Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is seeking a second term.

Some at the event are pro-Hofmeister. Others are anti-Stitt and are voting for Hofmeister.

Terry Allen and his wife, Amy Allen, drove from Pryor to the event.

Amy Allen said the state needs a governor who cares about education and supports tribes.

The Five Tribes have endorsed Hofmeister after battles with Stitt over gaming compacts and other legal issues.

Amy Allen isn’t bothered by Hofmeister’s switching parties.

“I think she is a moderate, and I think most Oklahomans are moderate,” Amy Allen said.

Daniel So from Tulsa is a self-proclaimed “Republican in name only.” He opposes Stitt’s position on abortion, as well as the governor’s push to restrict teachers related to “critical race theory.”

“He is kind of very stubborn and doesn’t work well with opponents,” So said.

Tod Williams of Jenks showed up wearing a shirt saying he loves public education.

The decades-long registered Republican is superintendent at Anderson Public Schools and is the former superintendent of Okmulgee Public Schools.

Williams said he voted for Stitt last time and would again if Hofmeister were not running. He said it took him several months to get over Hofmeister’s party switch.

“I never understood the concept that public education is what is wrong with America,” he said.

He said the state needs to focus on public education, which will lift all boats.

Stitt supports letting taxpayer dollars go to private schools or toward vouchers and is a strong proponent of school choice.

“At the end of the day, I support Joy,” Williams said. “She will make an excellent governor.”

Melissa Wilkens said she switched parties.

“It is not the Republican Party I grew up knowing,” Wilkens said.

Wilkens said she is very pleased with the job Hofmeister has done as state superintendent.

Rosemary Holderman said Hofmeister wants to work with people and repair the state’s relationship with the tribes.

She also is concerned about the number of people Stitt has replaced and those who he placed in positions of power who lack the appropriate knowledge.

Holdernman called the governor “vindictive,” adding he reminded her of an “adolescent boy.”

“This is the year we are going to get them,” said Jessie Dragoo. “Women have had enough.”

She said lawmakers and Stitt are trying to outdo one another on putting restrictions on abortion. She believes people should have a choice.

“She will get things done,” Dragoo said of Hofmeister. “She is not a divider.”

A few hours earlier, Hofmeister met four individuals at Simple Simon’s, 6116 W. 41st St., about dissatisfaction with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. They say the Gilcrease Expressway took a stretch of road that was once free and began requiring tolls.

Melissa Myers said residents have gotten “crickets” when they reached out to Stitt’s office for a meeting.

As Hofmeister takes notes, maps are handed back and forth. The group explains the history of the area and the transportation needs.

Hofmeister poses the question: “What is your ask?”

The group wants a section of the roadway to be free again, without tolls. Randy Martin asks for honesty from Hofmeister.

“What’s your stance?”

Hofmeister says she is still collecting information but thinks an external audit is in order.

Imminent domain needs to be reformed, she adds, though that doesn’t mean it will be abolished.

“I am grateful for your time and explaining what this is like for you,” she says, before leaving with her campaign manager.

Earlier that Sunday morning, Hofmeister and her husband, Jerry, were at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1228 W. Apache.

The parking lot was full, and the reception was warm as Hofmeister stayed after the service to talk and answer questions.

Many people tell her about the importance of education.

She offers some opinions about her Republican opponent, telling one couple, “I have had a front row seat to cronyism.”

Hofmeister has pushed back when Stitt has tried to tie her to the positions of President Joe Biden’s administration.

She is not shy about telling potential voters that she believes Stitt’s administration is corrupt.

Hofmeister also faces independent Ervin Yen and Libertarian Natalie Bruno on the Nov. 8 ballot.