Floyd `Bo' Tiger, a B.T. Washington icon and "living legend" dies at 71

He was the face of the first great Brooker T. Washington football team of the desegregation era, and so much more athletically.
Floyd “Bo” Tiger was also a standout high school baseball and basketball player and ran track for the Hornets.
“He could have made All-State in any sport you can think of,” said Reginald Terry, a teammate on the Hornets’ 1967 state championship football team — the first of five in seven years under the schools’ late, former coaching great, Ed Lacy.
Tiger was a multi-threat quarterback who also punted, kicked and played defensive back for the Hornets. That 11-0 campaign was capped by a dramatic 30-14, come-from-behind win over Midwest City in the Class 3A championship game in Oklahoma City’s Taft Stadium.
Tiger, 71, died around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Saint Francis Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19. He had battled the illness since being hospitalized on April 7 when he was also disagnosed with pneumonia and diabetes.
“He was a fighter. He was a fighter all of his life,” said his former wife of 30 years, Gwenda. “He was in the intensive care unit two or three times when it seemed like he was nearly gone, but he always came back. He just wanted to get out of here and go home.”
Tiger was also hospitalized in St. John Medical Center and PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa before being moved to Saint Francis.
On Wednesday, he was organizing his wallet and getting papers in order in his room when Gwenda took a break from the hospital to get a bite to eat. She wasn’t gone long before she received word that Tiger had stopped breathing.
“His last words to me were, `I went to bed last night praying and I woke up this morning praying,” she said.
From B.T. Washington, Tiger went on to play football on scholarship at the University of Kansas and later played baseball at Bishop College in Dallas, Texas. He had tryouts with the NFL's Bengals and Packers and played semi-pro football with the Tulsa Knights and Denver Ponies.
Among his keepsakes was a letter personally signed by the late Gale Sayers during the latter's legendary pro career with the Chicago Bears. Sayers was urging Tiger to sign with KU, his college alma mater.
Terry remembers a quiet teammate who didn't have to raise his voice to command the huddle.
“He was so talented and he competed so hard. He brought that same bulldog mentality to everything he did," Terry said. "He wasn’t a `rah-rah’ guy but we respected him so much because he just had a look in his eye. We had a lot of hotheads on that team and he had a calming effect.”
B.T. Washington started playing other Tulsa high schools and competing for OSSAA state titles in 1956. But the Hornets didn't truly break through until Lacy took the helm of his alma mater in 1966.
Lacy found his coach on the field in Tiger, who grew up on the playgrounds around Lacy Park (formerly Lincoln Park), imitating pro stars of the day such as Willie Mays, Bart Starr and Johnny Unitas.
A bond grew between them.
"Coach Lacy was a real stickler for being serious," Terry said. "Playing for those coaches was like playing for General Patton. One day in practice, (Lacy) was getting onto us pretty hard and Bo reached up and knocked his hat off of his head. The rest of us are standing there, thinking, 'We are gonna die!' But Bo got away with things the rest of us never could have. It actually broke the tension and made coach Lacy chuckle. He loved Bo Tiger."
And Tiger loved the coach, but he knew when to defy him. With explosive Oliver Zeigler in the same backfield, Lacy insisted on continuing to run the football against Midwest City in the championship game, even when the Bombers opened a 14-3 in the fourth quarter.
At teammates’ urging, Tiger started mixing play-action passes into the offense. His throws to sophomore standouts John Winesberry and Rueben Gant opened up the game and enabled the Hornets to explode for 27 points in the final 8½ minutes.
After his playing days were over, Tiger enjoyed roping and racing horses and working with kids as a unit director for the Salvation Army West Mabee Boys and Girls Club, 2143 S. Olympia.
“He was a great guy and a living legend every day of his life,” Gwenda said. “Everybody knew Bo. Peoples’ eyes would light up when I mentioned his name and then they'd want to stand there and give me a play-by-play (account) of some touchdown run he had made.”
Along with Gwenda, Tiger is survived by his daughter, Bonesha, and her husband, Rickey Bruner (Sapulpa boys basketball coach); son Bo Tiger Jr. of Colorado; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Friday, July 2 at Friendship Church, 1709 N. Madison. The family requests flowers be sent to Dyer Memorial Chapel, 2103 E. Third Street.