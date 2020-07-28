Following on the heels of National Ice Cream Day and National Ice Cream Month is a day that honors the simple, delicious ice cream sandwich, and by golly, it deserves its own day.
Sunday, Aug. 2, is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.
Many of us grew up on the most basic form of ice cream sandwich — a slab of vanilla ice cream between two thin, soft chocolate cookie layers that resemble chocolate cake. The taste, scent and texture of those ice cream sandwiches are indelibly imprinted on our minds and still are a treat today.
Most accounts place the beginnings of the ice cream sandwich in 1899, when a push cart salesman in New York City began making them by hand and selling them from his cart.
They reportedly included a ¼ inch of ice cream between two thin graham wafers, and they could not have been more inexpensive. Photos show them being sold circa 1905 in Atlantic City for 1 cent each.
At least one account claims the modern ice cream sandwich with the chocolate wafer was invented in 1945 by Jerry Newberg. The ice cream maker sold his creation at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, at the time, the home to the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team and Pittsburgh Steelers football squad.
Eventually, the ice cream flavors included vanilla, strawberry or Neopolitan between two chocolate wafers. Today, the ice cream sandwich may include many flavors of ice cream between two biscuits, wafers or cookies.
Following are five of our favorite locally made ice cream sandwiches. Call or check websites and Facebook pages for current hours, which can vary due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ROSE ROCK MICROCREAMERY
The Boxyard, 502 E. Third St., 918-396-8001
Rose Rock, which specializes in small-batch, super-premium, all-natural ice cream, developed its ice cream sandwiches over the past winter. They are available in a variety of flavors and can be cream-free and gluten-free. They also come in a five-pack.
PUOPOLO’S ITALIAN ICE & CREAMERY
8931 S. Yale Ave., 918-551-7668
Puopolo’s (pronounced POP-a-lows) has a special soft-serve ice cream maker that holds nine different flavors at one time. More than 30 flavors can be rotated. The ice cream is placed between cookies, such as chocolate chip, and are available in two-packs and six-packs.
SWEETS & CREAM
1114 S. Yale Ave., 918-633-3182
The signature ice cream sandwich features vanilla ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies, but that’s just a starting point for many variations. Customers may build their own with a choice of 12 cookies, 12 ice cream flavors and two brownies. Sugar-free and gluten-free options are available.
BIG DIPPER CREAMERY
Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., 918-948-8208
Big Dipper specializes in small-batch ice cream with adventurous flavors, such as wild plum streusel, Porter peach cobbler and vegan blueberry lemon. Call for current ice cream sandwich flavors. Everything is curbside pickup for now.
BEATRICE ICE CREAM CO.
11 E. Reconciliation Way, 918-764-8404
This recently opened ice cream shop is a sister restaurant to Antoinette Baking Co., and both are in the Tulsa Arts District. Beatrice has 12 seasonal flavors, including gluten-free and vegan options, with cookies from Antoinette.