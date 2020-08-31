First week of school goes smooth for Sand Springs

With empty halls since mid-March, Sand Springs Public Schools opened up its doors again Monday, Aug. 24 with new regulations, mandates, and distance rules for the new year.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools during Spring Break of the 2019-20 school year, and the school board and administrators started working on the new school year before graduation was held in May.

Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools Sherry Durkee was pleased with how things went the first week despite the new normal for teachers and students.

“The first week of school is always exciting and this year, while different, was still great,” Durkee said. “There are always hiccups the first week of school every year, but even with the added expectations of face coverings and social distancing, everything went extremely well. The students are wonderful and are doing great with this requirement.”

Mask mandates and social distancing have been big changes this year, but the high number of virtual students might have been the biggest challenge for counselors, scheduling, and class sizes. The number of virtual students was staggering compared to years previous. In 2019, Sand Springs had around 300 virtual students and that ballooned to over 1,000 due to the pandemic.

“We are still finalizing total numbers but are confident we will have approximately 1,100 students participating in our virtual academy in grades PreK through 12,” Durkee said.

However, the preparation for the year was not without bumps in the road. The school board voted to move back the first day of school, which was originally slated for Aug. 18, and the freshman football team was quarantined before school even started due to possible COVID-19 exposure. The 8th grade football team was quarantined on the first day of school.