Finn
Finn is such a sweet & polite little gentleman. He loves to be cuddled and also loves to play.
“If you choose not to be vaccinated, you’ve made a choice for my daughter, too. Your choice led to my innocent child being hospitalized."
Social Security is calculated by the cost-of-living adjustment in the third quarter each year. For 2021, they calculated that a 1.3% increase should be plenty. We know that was wrong.
Money and a misplaced belief that their road to a national championship is enhanced by the move, says Bartlesville resident Don Peters.
A vehicle going the wrong way struck a southbound car head-on in the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 just north of the 91st Street off-ramp after 10 p.m. Monday.
We could reach herd immunity by the holidays — if Oklahoma returns to late-spring levels for new vaccine doses — or it could take until 2022 for a vaccination rate high enough to make a difference, according to an epidemiologist.
The Indigenous hip-hop artist was surprised when presented with an opportunity to audition for the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series. He talked about struggles he has overcome and why the subject matter in a new episode hit home with him.
Watch Now: First wave of COVID-19 deaths was 'sad,' but delta 'now is tragic,' Tulsa ICU doctor says
"Husbands and wives ... have died together in the ICU; I’ve got two postpartum mothers whose infants may never meet their mothers," Dr. Brian Worley said. "Twenty-year-olds, 30-year-olds, 40-year-olds are dying."
COVID-19: Long waits not expected for next round of booster shots
Jury awards more than $1 million to family of teen killed in Tulsa motorcycle crash involving deputy's U-turn
A Tulsa County jury this month recommended that more than $1.6 million in damages be awarded to the family of a teenager killed in a 2017 head-on motorcycle crash after a sheriff’s deputy made an improper U-turn in an attempt to pursue a different motorcyclist for speeding.
A woman who appeared to be in her late teens was killed when an SUV crashed into a utility pole in midtown Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon.
A general theme of a rally Friday evening connected COVID-19 (described as a bioweapon developed by the Chinese, possibly with the assistance of Dr. Anthony Fauci), fear-enforced totalitarianism, election fraud, the military-industrial complex, and medical professionals who are either lying or don't know what they're talking about.