Find Shop Coweta numbers online

The first set of winning numbers in the 2020 Shop Coweta program were announced and posted on Tuesday, Dec. 15 after the newspaper went to press.

Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby says 13 VISA gift cards will be given away through the shopping promotion. Two are worth $1,000 each and 11 are worth $500 each.

Winning numbers can be found on the Coweta Chamber website at www.cowetachamber.com and on the Wagoner County American-Tribune website at www.wagonercountyat.com. They will also be posted on the Coweta Chamber office door at 115 S. Broadway and at Coweta City Hall at 300 S. Broadway.

Winning tickets can be redeemed at Coweta City Hall during regular 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. business hours. A photo ID must be shown in addition to the ticket to receive prizes.

First round numbers must be claimed by Friday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

If you do not have a winning number from the first round drawing, do not throw your tickets away. A second drawing will be held for any unclaimed tickets on Monday, Dec. 21. If necessary, a third and final drawing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Allamby said in all, 900,000 tickets were delivered to local businesses and the majority were distributed to customers.

