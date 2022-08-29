From Staff Reports

Bring your appetite for great chili and appreciation of Bluegrass music when the 42nd Bluegrass & Chili Festival takes over downtown Wagoner Sept. 9-10.

The weekend festivities will include three stages of free concerts by national and regional artists. Headliners scheduled to appear include a host of award winners and festival fan favorites, The Cleverlys, Lonesome River Band, Grand Ole Opry stars Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Tim Shelton Syndicate, festival favorites IIIrd Tyme Out, Volume Five, and The Edgar Loudermilk Band.

Regional bands will entertain on three stages performing a variety of music including country, gospel, bluegrass and classic rock and rhythm & blues.

Acts scheduled to appear include: The Bazemore Family, The Roving Gamblers, Heartland Xpress, Spring Street, Acoustic Freight Train, Amundson Family, The Bluegrass Travelers, Taci & The Sunshine Band, Victory Road, The Smith Brothers, Grass Mountain Trailhead, Rewind, Paul Holt Band, Mid-Life Crisis Band, Seven Feathers with more to be confirmed.

In addition to the free concerts, other musical entertainment highlights include: The “Junior Showcase.” The showcase is designed to give talented youth 21 and under stage exposure and experience in a non-competitive venue. An acoustic guitar will be awarded through a drawing of all the participants.

Dance groups will also perform during the festivities.

The Bluegrass & Chili Festival will have other family activities. The Festival Street Market will include a variety of crafts, services and business showcases. Kids can find free activities at the children’s Kiddie Korral. The Open Car Show will give festival attendees an opportunity to see classic and current autos. The Antique Tractor Show is returning with expanded activities, including rug making and more.

The Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-off is set for Saturday. The International Chili Society Division winning cook in the traditional red division will represent the Festival in the World Cook-off in 2023 that boasts a $25,000 first prize.

The Homestyle Division winner will also travel to the World Cook-off where they will vie for a $20,000 first prize. All the cooking teams will compete for awards. Teams will vie for awards for best of show, the ‘ham-manship,’ and open salsa honors. Festival attendees can also sample the award-winning chili with an official taster kit on Saturday.

For additional Festival information and contest applications contact: Bluegrass & Chili Festival at bluegrasschilifest@gmail.com.

Hotel information, festival updates and a complete list of festival partners can be found at www.bluegrasschilifest.com or contact 918-485-2554.

Festival entrance is free as is parking, but some premium parking spaces may require a fee.

The Festival major sponsors include: City of Wagoner, GRDA, Big Country 99.5, Wagoner Chamber, KOTV The News on 6 and with assistance from Oklahoma Arts Council and Mid-America Arts Alliance