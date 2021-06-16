 Skip to main content
Federal criminal complaint names Washington County man in Dewey 2018 arson-murder
A man serving a 10-year prison term for arson now faces arson-murder charges in federal court in another case.

Michael Anthony Walker Sr., 41, was charged Tuesday in Tulsa federal court with one count of first-degree murder by arson in Indian Country.

The federal charge alleges Walker set fire to his then-girlfriend’s Dewey residence Nov. 6, 2018, killing another woman, Katherine Lowrey, who died of smoke inhalation inside the structure.

Walker was initially charged in state court, but those charges were dismissed Wednesday after he presented evidence that indicated the state did not have jurisdiction to try him because he was a member of the Cherokee Nation and the crime occurred within the tribe’s reservation boundaries.

An affidavit submitted in support of the arrest warrant states that Walker had been dating Cynthia Radford-Fish, but the pair argued prior to the fire.

