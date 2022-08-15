Federal court finds Wagoner man guilty in 2021 murder

From Staff Reports

MUSKOGEE – The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that 22-year-old George McEntire Smith of Wagoner was found guilty on one count of first-degree murder and one count of causing the death of a person by use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The verdict came after a five-day trial that ended Aug. 5.

Smith is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Smith was initially charged on April 8, 2021 of killing a 69-year-old man inside his Wagoner home by shooting him twice in the back of his head.

Smith told officers that he was with the victim when intruders entered the residence, shot the victim, then left.

It was determined that Smith was in possession of a .25-caliber firearm, the one used to kill the victim, several hours before he was killed.

The guilty verdicts were the result of a combined investigation by the Wagoner Police Department, the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuted the case since the defendant being a member of a federally recognized Indian Tribe and because the crimes occurred within Muscogee Nation Reservation boundaries.

Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Smith will remain in custody until then.