FC Tulsa visits Memphis for third-place showdown

Notable: Tulsa and Memphis have clinched playoff berths, but third place in the Central Division will be at stake when they meet Wednesday. Memphis clinches third with a win. Tulsa clinches third with wins against Memphis and OKC Energy. A win by four goals over Memphis also would seal third place for Tulsa. The team that finishes third avoids playing the Tampa Bay Rowdies, the USL points leader, in a playoff opener. ... Tulsa captain Bradley Bouregois on the team's depth and versatility that has been demonstrated during a three-game undefeated streak despite several starters being sidelined with injuries: “We’ve had a lot of guys being able to play multiple positions. Not only do you have a guy like Matt Sheldon that can play four or five different positions in a game, but we have guys that we feel like can go from center-back to right-back or play the 10 and go to the 8 or the 6. We have wingers that can go forward and strikers that can move to the wing. It’s not only just the depth, but I feel like it’s the maturity of this group. I feel like we have 20 or so guys able to play multiple positions, that are able to understand the concepts of what Mike (Michael Nsien) and the coaching staff are trying to do. We feel like no matter what, we are going to play our style of football." ... The USL and United Soccer League Players Association (USLPA) announced Tuesday the ratification of the USL Championship’s first Collective Bargaining Agreement, the first of its kind for a professional second division men’s soccer league in the CONCACAF region.