Notable: FC Tulsa, which struggled on the road last season with 11 losses in 17 matches, has won its last two visits to Birmingham and leads the all-time series 4-1-1. .. FC Tulsa, with defenders Bradley Bourgeois and Brett Levis sidelined due to injuries in last Saturday's opening 1-1 draw at Miami FC, shifted midfielder Eric Bird to the backline for the entire 90 minutes. Bird, in his eighth USL Championship season, led Tulsa with 11 clearances, seven more than any other player on either team. .. Birmingham tied Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1-1 in an opener last Saturday. Defender Alex Crognale had Birmingham's only goal. .. FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin on Birmingham: "They're an attacking group, I think they are extremely talented." During the offseason, Birmingham added Tyler Pasher, who has 31 career USL goals. .. FC Tulsa's official watch party Friday night will be at the Tulsan Athletic Club. .. Colorado Springs will host the annual USL Summer Showcase -- the league's annual mid-year meetings that will conclude with the Switchbacks hosting FC Tulsa at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 on ESPN2. ..