Saturday

Notable: This could be a pivotal match for playoff positioning as Tulsa opens its second half of the season. The top eight teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs. Tulsa swept last year's two-game season series. ... For the first time this season, FC Tulsa enters a road match coming off a win. Tulsa is 1-4-4 on the road after going 3-11-3 last year, including a victory at Indy. This year, Indy is 1-4-3 at home. Tulsa's Phillip Goodrum, who had two goals and an assist in a 3-2 comeback win over Detroit City last Friday, was named USL Championship's Player of the Week. Indy is coming off a 2-2 tie against San Diego Loyal SC on Saturday. Indy, while short-handed, rallied from 2-0 down in the second half as Aodhan Quinn converted two penalty kicks. Indy's lineup includes defender Adrián Diz Pe, who played for Tulsa last season. ... Tulsa leads the league in late-game goals this season -- eight in the last 15 minutes.