FC Tulsa update: Hartford Athletic ready for first visit to ONEOK Field

Notable: This will be the first-ever meeting between Tulsa and Hartford. … Hartford has won two in a row after an 0-6-1 start while Tulsa is in a 1-5 stretch. FC Tulsa coach Michael said Friday, "It's about starting the game with confidence," and "the tempo needs to be ours." … Mo Jadama, a defender who played for Tulsa in 2017 and '21, is with Hartford. Ariel Martinez, who played in 2020 for Tulsa, also is on Hartford's roster. … FC Tulsa's defense should be strengthened by the return of Bradley Bourgeois, who has been sidelined for the past three matches. "I'm just excited to be back," Bourgeois said after practice Friday. … The five first-half goals allowed by FC Tulsa on May 13 Orange County match the most allowed in a single half in the franchise's eight-year history, tying the five goals allowed in the second half of a 5-0 loss to Rio Grande Valley FC on Aug. 18, 2016. "I think there’s a lot to learn when you lose like that," FC Tulsa midfielder Kembo Kibato said. "It’s hard for me — it’s hard for everyone, but we have to use games like this to learn from our mistakes and work two times harder to correct them. That’s football, that’s life. We need to be better as a team and keep pushing.” … FC Tulsa has allowed the second-highest total of goals in USL Championship this season, 24, with 17 in the first half. Tulsa's Sean Lewis leads the USL with 35 saves. … Joel Johnson leads Hartford with three goals while JJ Williams tops Tulsa with five goals.