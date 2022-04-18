FC Tulsa update: Full lineup available against MLS' FC Dallas in Open Cup

Notable: FC Tulsa, after Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Tampa Bay Rowdies, closes its road trip with a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup third-round match. Tulsa visits FC Dallas for the first time since a 2-1 loss in the Open Cup’s fourth round in 2017. This is only Tulsa’s second-ever match against a MLS team. “Our mentality needs to be at the top level for this match,” said FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien, who expects to have a full lineup available, including goalkeeper Sean Lewis. FC Dallas is also coming off a Saturday road match — a scoreless draw against New York Red Bulls. FC Dallas has allowed only four goals in seven matches. Jesús Ferreira has scored five of the club’s 10 goals and Maarten Paes has made all seven starts. “They have a really great front line, but what you’ve seen they’ve improved on from years past is they’re not conceding many goals,” Nsien said. “I think a lot of that has to do with the starting positions. They have a mindset that (they) don’t want to concede goals, but then they add players like Ferreira, (Alan) Velasco and (Paul) Arriola — they’re at the top of the league in terms of what they do on attack. The guys behind them can focus a lot on the transitions and defending, and they give a lot of responsibility to very skilled players.” Ferreira had six goals in 14 matches on loan with Tulsa in 2018.