 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tulsa update: Black Gold Derby resumes Saturday during 918 celebration
FC Tulsa update

FC Tulsa update: Black Gold Derby resumes Saturday during 918 celebration

Only $5 for 5 months
Energy (copy)

FC Tulsa’s Bradley Bourgeois slides in to knock the ball from OKC Energy FC’s Arun Basuljevic during a 1-1 draw on July 13 in Oklahoma City. 

 Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman

Up next: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. OKC Energy FC, ONEOK Field

Records: OKC Energy FC 1-5-5, 8 points (4th place, USL Group D), FC Tulsa 3-2-6, 15 points (2nd place-tie, USL Group D)

Tickets: From $8 to $20 (advance); $10 to $25 (walk-up)

Promotions: 918 Day -- FC Tulsa will celebrate the city holiday earlier than initially planned after its Sept. 18 home date was rescheduled due to schedule juggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon entry, fans will notice a difference around the ONEOK Field concourse as FC Tulsa is partnering with Mayfest and ahha Tulsa to debut the Mayfest Art Market. With the Mayfest art festival canceled earlier this year, FC Tulsa will provide local artists who would have participated in Mayfest a chance to showcase and sell their work. Before the match from 2 p.m.-6:30, FC Tulsa will host a blood drive alongside the Oklahoma Blood Institute bus outside ONEOK Field. Donors will receive a free piece of FC Tulsa swag. Fans also are encouraged to bring canned goods and teddy bears to donate as FC Tulsa is partnering with the University of Tulsa. Also, the FC Tulsa merchandise stands will feature a new throwback Roughnecks scarf and pennant that features branding from the late 1970s.

TV: My41/ESPN-Plus

Notable: Oklahoma City and Tulsa have met once previously this season — a 1-1 draw on July 13 at Oklahoma City. The Black Gold Derby will conclude when the teams meet Sept. 30 at ONEOK Field. ... Dario Suarez has scored all five of Tulsa goals in the past three games. ... With five games left, Tulsa is tied for with Austin Bold FC for Group D's second and final playoff slot. FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said, “First thing’s first, it’s all about us. For us, four home games and one away, we feel like if we take care of business like we’re supposed to, we’re in the driver’s seat. Austin has some difficult matches and it should go all the way down to the wire, in terms of who clinches the second spot. We expect Austin to do their job and we’ll do our best to be right there until the end. We think we can take them over at the end.” ... OKC's 0.63 goals per match ranks last in the 35-team league. The Energy only has seven goals in 11 games, including just one in the past seven. ... OKC's Zach Ellis-Hayden won't play Saturday as he has been suspended for one game after receiving a red card for violent conduct against Colorado Springs on Sept. 5.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Board member censured, removed from audit committee for going rogue in state auditor's court battle with Epic
Local News

Board member censured, removed from audit committee for going rogue in state auditor's court battle with Epic

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

Mathew Hamrick missed a July board vote to file a friend-of-the-court brief in favor of the state auditor and weeks later signed an affidavit on Epic’s behalf in the legal battle.

Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board wants to weigh in on court case involving Epic

Epic Charter Schools founders and backers keep up campaign influence spending amid state investigations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News