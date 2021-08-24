FC Tulsa update: Big home stretch starts Wednesday against Memphis

Notable: FC Tulsa plays five of its next six matches at home, starting with two this week. "It's six points we need to put in the back of the pocket," FC Tulsa forward Joaquin Rivas said. FC Tulsa is coming off a 2-1 win Sunday at Birmingham Legion FC to move back into playoff position. Coach Michael Nsien said about the importance of that victory, “In terms of momentum and coming back home with two home games on the bounce, I think it is important that we go home with the right frame of mind — with a winning mentality. We knew it would be difficult to come (to Birmingham) and get points, but to take three should really create enough momentum for us to take care of business at home."... Nsien said it was the biggest road win of the year. “Yes, because it just happened. ... We know nothing is going to be easy from here on out, but it’s really sweet right now.” ... FC Tulsa is 7-1 when scoring first and 7-1 when scoring at least two goals. FC Tulsa is 4-3 at home and 4-6-1 on the road. ... Jason Johnson said about his emotions after his first FC Tulsa goal opened the scoring at Birmingham, “As a striker, you always want to score as soon as possible. Sometimes it is good to score the first one in front of the home crowd, but I think it’s mostly important because of how important this away game was. Playing away is never easy, and I will take goals whenever and wherever they come.” ... Kyle Murphy is Memphis' leader with 10 goals and has scored in five consecutive matches. ... FC Tulsa announced Tuesday it is introducing a college student ticket special. College students across Tulsa with a .edu email address can purchase a 2021 season pass or individual tickets at a special price of $39 for the remaining nine matches. Individual FC Tulsa match tickets can be purchased for $5 (plus fees) in advance or $8 at the box office on match day. All student tickets will be placed in the “Student Section” (Section 114), next to the FC Tulsa Supporters Section. All FC Tulsa match tickets are digital.