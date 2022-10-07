 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa home match on Saturday postponed

  Updated
FC Tulsa's home match against Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday night has been postponed by the visitors, FC Tulsa announced on Friday night.

Due to the FC Tulsa press release, the postponed was initiated by Monterey Bay F.C. due to an incident last weekend with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and the subsequent league investigation. "FC Tulsa stands against any racism in the USL Championship – there is no place for racism in soccer," the club said in the statement.

Any tickets to the match will be honored on the rescheduled date or can be used towards FC Tulsa’s contest at ONEOK Field vs. Memphis 901 FC on October 15.

