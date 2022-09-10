FC Tulsa drops road match 3-2 to Hartford

FC Tulsa's playoff hopes hang by the slimmest of strings after a 3-2 loss to Hartford Athletic on Saturday at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut.

Hartford scored early when Tulu stuck a right-footed shot past FC Tulsa's Austin Wormell in the left corner off an assist from Danny Barrera in the ninth minute. Just seven minutes later, the lead expanded to 2-0 on an own goal by Wormell.

Prince Saydee stretched the Hartford lead to three goals in the 24th minute, when he pushed a pass from Peter-Lee Vassell past Wormell.

FC Tulsa was unable to shrink the deficit for more than 60 minutes, before attempting a fierce rally. In the 90th minute, Dario Suárez finally got a shot past Hartford's Yannik Oettl to bring the score to 3-1. After a Christopher Pearson shot was blocked three minutes into extra time, Rodrigo da Costa broke through for Tulsa again in the fifth minute of extra time, trimming the lead to a single goal.

Tulsa was unable to get another shot on goal in the remaining three minutes, and remains in eighth place in the USL Championship's Eastern Division, 12 points behind seventh place Miami. FC Tulsa has four matches remaining, with a total of 12 points available. Tulsa's last chance at a playoff spot would require the team to win all of its remaining matches, and for Miami to lose all five of its contests. FC Tulsa holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami and would get the final playoff spot, should the teams tie in the standings.