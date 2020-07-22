Energy

FC Tulsa’s Rodrigo Da Costa puts a shot between Oklahoma City Energy goalie CJ Cochran’s legs to tie the game at 1-1 during the July 13 draw in Oklahoma City. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman

 DOUG HOKE

Thursday

Up next: FC Tulsa at Austin Bold FC, 8 p.m., Bold Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV: My41

Online: ESPN+

Records: Tulsa FC 0-0-2; Austin Bold FC 1-1-0

No fans will be in attendance due to COVID-19 precautions.

Top storylines

Chance to take top spot in group standings: Three points from a road win Thursday night could at least catapult FC Tulsa into the top two of Group D standings. A win in Austin would give FC Tulsa five points for the season after notching ties in its first two matches. The top two teams from each group will make the playoffs at the end of the shortened season.

Rest of season to be broadcast locally: FC Tulsa announced Wednesday that its remaining 14 games will be broadcast on My41, FOX23's sister station. The club and station had agreed to a broadcast deal before the season was suspended four months because of the COVID-19 crisis. ... FC Tulsa’s last match -- a 1-1 tie with rival OKC Energy FC on ESPN2 -- was the club’s first nationally broadcast match as part of a deal between ESPN and USL Championship. Thursday’s match will also be on ESPN+.

Austin Bold FC shorthanded: Austin Bold FC came out of the four-month hiatus a different team heading into a shortened season. Because of COVID-19 concerns, top goalscorers André Lima and Kris Tyrpak opted to not play the rest of 2020. Lima and Tyrpak combined for 23 goals last season. Defender Edson Braafheid also is sitting out the next month because of the birth of his child.

Player to watch

Rodrigo Da Costa: The FC Tulsa midfielder has been responsible for every FC Tulsa goal this season. Da Costa tied the match with a goal in the first half in a 1-1 draw against rival OKC Energy FC last week. He did the same over four months ago in FC Tulsa’s season opener against Sacramento Republic FC, another 1-1 draw. Da Costa led the club in goals and assists last season.

-- Dekota Gregory, Tulsa World

Featured Sports Video: 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive

Vote here: Meet the nominees for the 2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive

Tags

Sports Writer

Dekota covers the University of Tulsa football team and ORU men’s basketball team. An Oklahoma State University graduate, he was an intern for the Tulsa World before joining in 2019.