Family fun featured at 2017 Wagoner Summerfest

Ashley Cooper gives her dog “Wally” some attention after he won the large dog category of the 2017 Pet Costume Contest at Wagoner Summerfest Saturday, June 3. JOSH ALLEN/American-Tribune
“Beast”, in costume, took a first place finish in the small dog category of the 2017 Pet Costume Contest at Wagoner Summerfest Saturday, June 3. JOSH ALLEN/American-Tribune
Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley views the cars in the car show Saturday, June 3 during Wagoner Summerfest at Maple Park. JOSH ALLEN/American-Tribune
Winner of the inaugural Top Dawg Talent Show, Austyn Rice, performing in the final round during Summerfest at Maple Park Saturday, June 3. JOSH ALLEN/American-Tribune
Two young boys sit and chat on the Ferris Wheel during this year’s annual Summerfest at Maple Park Thursday, June 1. JOSH ALLEN/American-Tribune
Wagoner locals enjoy the many carnival rides during this year’s Wagoner Summerfest celebration at Maple Park Thursday, June 3. JOSH ALLEN/American-Tribune
Wagoner Police Officer T.J. Ponds speaks with a woman at the police department’s booth during the 2017 Wagoner Summerfest at Maple Park Thursday, June 1. JOSH ALLEN/American-Tribune
It was a good day to fish at the Maple Park pond Saturday, and Haley Edwards shows off her prize catch of the day. The fishing event was part of the 2017 Wagoner Summerfest celebration hosted by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. SHANNA KYLE/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Two young participants in the 2017 Wagoner Summerfest turtle race show off their four-legged entries. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
It was off to the races — the stick horse variety — for dads at Maple Park Saturday during the 2017 Wagoner Summerfest celebration. The kids’ game area was a popular place for patrons of all ages. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Children participating in the 2017 Wagoner Summerfest celebration kids’ games held Saturday, June 3 at Maple Park took time to search for coins buried beneath piles of loose hay. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Hunter Smith gets a little help from his mom on how to hold the 21-7/8 inch catfish he reeled in while participating in the 2017 Summerfest Kids’ Fishing event held Saturday, June 3 at the Maple Park pond. Hunter won the prize for having the longest fish among all the boy participants. SHANNA KYLE/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
It was a good day to fish at the Maple Park pond Saturday, and Haley Edwards shows off her prize catch of the day. The fishing event was part of the 2017 Wagoner Summerfest celebration hosted by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. SHANNA KYLE/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
It was off to the races — the stick horse variety — for dads at Maple Park Saturday during the 2017 Wagoner Summerfest celebration. The kids’ game area was a popular place for patrons of all ages. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Children participating in the 2017 Wagoner Summerfest celebration kids’ games held Saturday, June 3 at Maple Park took time to search for coins buried beneath piles of loose hay. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE
Hunter Smith gets a little help from his mom on how to hold the 21-7/8 inch catfish he reeled in while participating in the 2017 Summerfest Kids’ Fishing event held Saturday, June 3 at the Maple Park pond. Hunter won the prize for having the longest fish among all the boy participants. SHANNA KYLE/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE