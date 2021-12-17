 Skip to main content
Family & Children’s Services giving new, donated bikes to children
Family & Children’s Services case managers and therapists will give several dozen bicycles to children ages 7 to 18 in families the agency serves for Christmas. This is the 14th year the nonprofit has provided bikes for kids.

