Fall beauty in Wagoner County
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'
- Updated
Oklahoma's new weekly cases and positivity rates both set highs, with 83% of the state's counties in the red zone for high levels of community spread.
- Updated
"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.
Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues
- Updated
More than half of Tulsa County ZIP codes now are in red for severe risk of virus spread, according to Tulsa Health Department data; 18 ZIP codes are now in orange (high risk).
COVID-19: New record for hospitalizations in Oklahoma; 12 more deaths reported
White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'
Man accused of filming woman's death dies in jail; his wife facing first-degree murder charge in Delaware County
- Updated
The Disney man was accused along with his wife of injecting Melissa Vermillion with meth and recording her death. His death in jail is now an OSBI investigation, according to the sheriff.
- Updated
“The way that rooms are being rationed right now is you have to be one of the worst possible cases before you get a hospital bed," he said, noting most patients were from outside the city where no mask mandates are in place.
- Updated
More than half of Tulsa County ZIP codes now are in red for severe risk of virus spread, according to Tulsa Health Department data; 18 ZIP codes are now in orange (high risk).
COVID-19: New record for hospitalizations in Oklahoma; 12 more deaths reported
White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'
Stitt removes board president leading inquiries into Epic Charter Schools and board member conflicts of interest, appoints Christian school leader
- Updated
The now former president of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board said leaders of the Oklahoma House and Senate should now replace appointees with ties to Epic Charter Schools. #oklaed
Local hospitals offer COVID-19 care criteria after mayor says respiratory system must be 'in danger of collapse' for admission
- Updated
The record number of COVID-19 infections across the state continued Sunday after the Oklahoma Department of Health reported 3,923 new cases and 12 more deaths.
COVID-19: 3,923 new cases, 12 more deaths; record statewide virus surge continues
White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'
- Updated
Oklahoma's new weekly cases and positivity rates both set highs, with 83% of the state's counties in the red zone for high levels of community spread.
"I hesitated before going in as I watched over 15 customers come and go without face masks," said Tulsa resident Eileen Nash.